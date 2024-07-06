Over the years, Arsenal have become known for their expansive and free-flowing football, catching the eye and ultimately playing some of the best football in Europe.

Mikel Arteta has reinforced that system during his time in charge at the Emirates, with players such as Martin Odegaard and Declan Rice fitting perfectly into the style of play with their respective passing abilities.

It has allowed the likes of Bukayo Saka and Kai Havertz to thrive in north London, scoring a combined 29 goals in the Premier League last season.

However, it’s the defensive side of Arsenal’s play that has been the most impressive feature of their play, conceding just 29 goals in 38 matches last campaign - an average of just 0.76 per game.

It was undoubtedly the reason why the Gunners could take the title charge to the final day, but unfortunately, it wasn’t enough to dislodge Manchester City, who’ve won the title in six of the last seven Premier League campaigns.

Despite their success at the back, the Spaniard isn’t satisfied with his current options and is looking to strengthen his side during the transfer window.

Arteta and his side have already identified one player, who could potentially join the Gunners instead of moving to main rivals Tottenham Hotspur.

Arsenal favourites to sign 19-year-old talent

According to Italian outlet Pianeta Lecce, Arsenal are the favourites to sign left-back Patrick Dorgu despite interest from north London rivals Spurs.

Liverpool have also been monitoring the Danish talent in recent months, but the report claims that should the Gunners match Lecce’s €30m (£25.3m) asking price, he would accept a move to the Emirates.

Arteta wanting to strengthen at left-back is hardly a surprise given the lack of form from Oleksandr Zinchenko, whilst having to deploy Jakub Kiwior in an unnatural wide role compared to his preferred central position.

Dorgu’s potential move to the Emirates could allow him to form a solid partnership with another talent who has impressed in Serie A over the last 12 months.

Why Dorgu would be perfect next to Calafiori

In recent days, Arsenal have been strongly linked with a move to sign Bologna centre-back Riccardo Calafiori, with talks advancing over a £42.3m move to the Emirates.

He enjoyed a relatively successful Euro 2024, featuring in every minute of Italy’s tournament before their last-16 exit to Switzerland last weekend - further prompting the Gunners’ interest to accelerate.

The Italian could form an excellent partnership with Dorgu, especially considering the excellent stats that the latter produced in Serie A for Lecce last campaign.

The “immense” youngster, as described by scout @danieIscouting, has excelled at both ends of the pitch, demonstrating his abilities in the defensive and attacking thirds.

Patrick Dorgu's stats per 90 in Serie A (2023/24) Statistics Tally Games played 32 Tackles 2.5 Clearances 2.6 Aerials won 1.6 Successful take-ons 0.9 Progressive carries 2.1 Shot-creating actions 2.3 Stats via FBref

In Serie A last season, the 19-year-old averaged a huge 2.5 tackles per 90 along with 2.6 clearances as he helped Lecce secure their Italian top-flight status for another campaign.

However, his attacking stats are just as impressive, completing 0.9 take-ons and 2.1 progressive carries, while contributing with 2.3 shot-creating actions, helping the attacking players create carnage in the final third.

He may cost the club a decent amount of money, but Arteta and Arsenal would be getting themselves a very talented youngster who could immediately slot into the first team.

With Dorgu only being 19, he has the potential to develop into a world-class talent in a position that lacks superstars, potentially being the final piece in the Gunners’ defensive puzzle.