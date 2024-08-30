Under Mikel Arteta and Edu, Arsenal haven't tended to leave things too late in recent windows.

Last summer, they had David Raya, Kai Havertz, Declan Rice and Jurrien Timber signed, sealed and delivered before the opening weekend of the Premier League season.

However, this time around, things are being left rather late following the arrivals of Riccardo Calafiori from Bologna and Mikel Merino from Real Sociedad.

Arsenal's deadline day activity

Aaron Ramsdale has departed for Southampton on deadline day which means that the Gunners are in need of bringing a new goalkeeper to the club.

It was thought that Joan Garcia, Espanyol's shot-stopper, would be the Englishman's replacement but after terms could not be agreed on a move, they have looked at Bournemouth's Neto instead.

The former Barcelona 'keeper looks set to be ousted as the Cherries' number one following the loan arrival of Kepa Arrizabalaga from Chelsea.

Beyond that, they are still looking at recruiting a forward player if you believe reports. The main name on everyone's lips at the Emirates Stadium has been that of Raheem Sterling.

The Chelsea star is set to leave Stamford Bridge after being alienated by new boss Enzo Maresca.

The Gunners are one of the clubs interested and according to GIVEMESPORT, they are in pole position to secure a late move providing terms can be agreed at the 11th hour.

It's stated that Sterling would prefer a move to Arsenal over other parties. Other reports even claim the winger has spoken to Mikel Arteta - someone he knows from his time with Manchester City - on the phone.

How Sterling compares to Nico Williams

Arsenal's dream signing this summer has been Athletic Club's Nico Williams.

The Spaniard came to the forefront of everyone's attention after a mesmerising Euro 2024 campaign that saw him help his nation to continental glory.

Since then, clubs such as Barcelona and Chelsea have also registered their interest. The player boasts a £48m release clause, an attractive price for many suitors. Sadly, reports have suggested that for now, he wants to stay at his boyhood club.

So, based on the data, Sterling would be a pretty strong alternative. According to FBRef, the Spain international is the sixth most similar player across Europe's top five leagues. Here's why.

Sterling vs Nico Williams: 2023/24 League form Stat (per 90 mins) Sterling Williams Progressive carries 5.45 5.70 Progressive passes 3.55 2.63 Shots 2.32 2.23 Key passes 1.36 1.87 Passes into final 3rd 1.41 1.04 Shot-creating actions 3.86 4.82 Data via FBRef.

A carry is considered progressive if the ball is moved towards the opponent's goal at least 10 yards from its starting point or is carried into the penalty area.

Based on the data we've selected above, it's clear to see how alike they are in key areas for a wide player. They progress the ball with carrying in a pretty equal measure, take a similar number of shots and aren't too far apart for key passes either.

Both blessed with a dazzling ability to beat a player and give defenders a nightmare time, this could well be a smart short-term option for the Gunners.

Sterling - valued at £35m - also knows Arteta. This move should be a no-brainer if they can get the Englishman in on affordable wages. After all, he's also been labelled as "more of an Alexis Sanchez" type player by Brendan Rodgers. That ought to whet the appetite of Arsenal supporters who enjoyed the Chilean's fabulous displays in the famous red and white.