Arsenal regained their five-point lead atop the Premier League table with a convincing victory over Fulham at Craven Cottage on Sunday afternoon.

A hat-trick of assists from Leandro Trossard across a 25-minute spell in the first half sent the Gunners on their way, the first coming after the home side had an own goal ruled out for offside.

Gabriel Magalhaes headed home from a corner before his namesake, Gabriel Martinelli, also found the net with a header before Martin Odegaard displayed immense composure inside the penalty box to make it 3-0 right on the break.

The Belgian dynamo was certainly a standout player, earning Sky Sports' pick for 'Player of the Match.' However, the performance from William Saliba deserved just as many plaudits as Mikel Arteta's men finally kept a clean sheet.

Who was Arsenal's best player vs Fulham?

Hailed as a "Rolls-Royce" by commentator Alan Smith during the match, the France international was an absolute rock at the back, helping to thwart the tricky test of Aleksandar Mitrovic, as well as players like Andreas Pereira and Manor Solomon, all of whom have led the Cottagers to eighth place.

Saliba, who cost the north Londoners around £27m, was at the heart of everything and he was unfortunate to not get on the scoresheet himself as one of his long-range efforts came very close to flying in - Vincent Kompany-esque.

Indeed, the 21-year-old registered more touches (90) than any other Arsenal player and that translated into 64 passes, which were delivered at a 90% accuracy rate. He was also successful in 100% of his dribbling attempts, via Sofascore.

As part the backline to keep Arsenal's first shutout in three outings, Saliba contributed a lot defensively, managing to win 83.3% of his aerial duels whilst also putting in seven clearances, four tackles, two blocks and one interception, which kind of lives up to Smith's aforementioned and glowing tag of being a "Rolls-Royce."

The former Arsenal striker wasn't the only person to provide superlatives to describe his outing in west London either - Fabrizio Romano dubbed him "perfect," meanwhile journalist Sam Dean described him as "outstanding."

Alongside Trossard, the Frenchman was also one of many to steal the show over at Craven Cottage.

