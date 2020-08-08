Arsenal: 2019/20 Season Quiz

The Gunners set their sites on a top-four spot at the start of the season – a goal that seemed realistic enough to achieve given the club reaching the Europa League final last season as well as finishing just one point from the top four last time out.

The plan didn’t quite go as hoped, however, with Spaniard Unai Emery being sacked towards the end of November after a string of disappointing results. The Gunners would soon appoint former player Mikel Arteta, and things began to change for the better.

A strong push towards the end of the season, along with beating champions Liverpool in the league and seeing off Manchester City to reach the FA Cup final. The latter would turn out to be the biggest win, as the club went on to win the FA Cup for a record 14th time against bitter rivals Chelsea.

But with all the ups and downs, how much can you remember about the club’s 2019/20 season?