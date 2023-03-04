Injury expert Ben Dinnery believes that Arsenal right-back Takehiro Tomiyasu could start their next game ahead of first-choice pick Ben White.

What has Dinnery said about Tomiyasu?

The Japan international has found himself drop down the pecking order this season, as White moved from centre-back to full-back and has made himself nearly undroppable.

Tomiyasu has filled in at left-back at times this season, but started his first game in his preferred right-back position against Manchester City, where he made a crucial error leading to a goal.

Speaking on the Premier FPL Injuries Channel, Dinnery stated that he could come in for rotation as Arsenal face Bournemouth, which would give Tomiyasu a chance to regain his confidence and allow White to have a rest after playing two games this week.

(5.25) "We may see a change there at right back and that's Tomiyasu," he stated.

"He came in for that game against Manchester City, but gave that goal away.

"It was a great finish by Kevin De Bruyne, but maybe just in terms of a fitness perspective and maybe a confidence issue, and also to rest Ben White who, of course, who's had a three-game week. That's why I'd have Tomiyasu starting at right back."

Does White need a rest?

White has started all but one of Arsenal's league matches this season, and he was benched against City after his form slightly dipped in the games leading up to it.

He is often substituted for Tomiyasu, having been withdrawn in 13 of his 24 league starts, and whilst he has been outstanding for most of the season, the fixtures are now piling up for Arsenal.

White has been described as "fantastic" by Tomiyasu, and the two share a competitive but healthy relationship as they both battle for the right-back spot.

A return to Europa League action sees Mikel Arteta's side travel to Lisbon for their last 16 clash with Sporting CP, before a tough test away at Fulham, and White could be rotated ahead of the game at Craven Cottage to keep him fresh.