From Francis Jeffers to Andrey Arshavin, Arsenal have really made some awful signings over the years, especially under the 22-year reign of Arsene Wenger.

There’s so many that we struggled to fit them all into this list and had to leave out some strong contenders!

There is hope amongst Arsenal fans that, under Mikel Arteta, things might change for the better in the near future and perhaps there might be a more successful transfer strategy put in place. If there can be more Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang’s and fewer Denis Suarez’s then it can only be a good thing, right?

Anyway, here’s Arsenal’s 20 worst signings of the Premier League era so far…