Journalist Charles Watts has indicated that Gabriel Jesus could be set to return to full training soon, in what would be a massive boost to Arsenal.

What's the latest on Gabriel Jesus?

The Brazilian has been absent since picking up a long-term injury during the World Cup, but Arsenal have kept their spot at the top of the Premier League with Eddie Nketiah and Leandro Trossard deputising for the striker.

He has been in light training but could be set for a return to full training with the squad soon, as Watts pointed out a detail following Arsenal's dramatic victory over Bournemouth at the Emirates.

Speaking on his YouTube channel, Watts pointed out that Jesus took part in a squad warm-down following the game, including intense five-a-side drills with the ball, indicating that he could be set to return to action.

"Gabriel Jesus was there and was taking part which is a great sign. if you see after the game, he's on the touchline celebrating with all the players as they came off and he's in his training gear," he stated.

"Even Elneny, but he's obviously in his usual clothes, but Jesus was in his training gear and he went out and he took part in that training session with the substitutes that played in the match. It was quite intensive and he was part of it.

"I think that's a really big step in terms of his recovery, to see him doing that and twisting and turning, taking part in the match. There weren't huge goals going in or anything like that, but it's still a really big indication that he's fit, and must be very, very close now to coming back and joining in full training."

How important is Jesus to Arsenal?

The £45m summer signing from Manchester City settled in instantly at the Emirates, scoring twice on his home debut, and quickly impressed with his work rate and technique as he led the line.

Arsenal lost just one league game with him in the side, and despite going on a goalless run pre-injury, his role in the team helped the likes of Granit Xhaka and Gabriel Martinelli hit their own scoring form.

Xhaka is yet to score this season without Jesus in the side, and his eventual return will provide a massive boost as Mikel Arteta's side aim to win the Premier League for the first time since 2004.