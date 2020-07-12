Arsenal fans rave over Ceballos’ showing in Tottenham loss

It was another disappointing afternoon for Arsenal on Sunday as they lost 2-1 to their most bitter rivals Tottenham Hotspur, effectively ending any hopes the Gunners may have had in terms of securing a top-seven finish.

Indeed, that loss moves the Gunners down to ninth, four points behind Sheffield United with just three games to play, and unless they win the FA Cup, Mikel Arteta’s side look to be set for a season without European football.

However, it wasn’t all doom and gloom for the north London outfit.

There were a few bright sparks in the game, Alexandre Lacazette scored a screamer to open the scoring, but one man who caught the eye above everyone else was Dani Ceballos.

The Real Madrid loanee barely put a foot wrong against Spurs, with a pass success rate of just under 93 per cent and more touches than any other player, the Spaniard was central to everything the Gunners were trying to do.

While fans had a lot to be miserable about after losing to Spurs, they were more than happy with what they saw from the 23-year-old.

Ceballos best player on the park today. — AFCAMDEN (@AFCAMDEN) July 12, 2020

Best performance of Ceballos’ career, dominating Spurs. — # (@Wrighty_8) July 12, 2020

Dani Ceballos… I feel bad for you. You gave it all. So proud of you. — Eduardo Hagn (@EduardoHagn) July 12, 2020

While the midfielder may have been brilliant against Spurs, it’s been a long road for him to get to this point.

He was often criticised by the fanbase earlier in the season, but many noted a marked improvement from the playmaker over the past few weeks.

I have changed my mind. Arsenal should actually try and sign Dani Ceballos — Messi Özil (@WeAreOzil) July 12, 2020

Ceballos has really turned his season around under Arteta. Wouldn’t mind loaning him for another year. — Navin (@goonernav) July 12, 2020

Ceballos keeps getting better and better. — TikiTakaConnor (@TikiTakaConnor) July 12, 2020

Dani Ceballos has been reinvented by Arteta. — Neil McKeown (@mckeown_afc) July 12, 2020

Unfortunately, it seems as though Ceballos’ upturn in form has come at the wrong time, his loan deal is up in a few weeks, meaning he’s set to return to Real Madrid at the end of the season.

His showing against Tottenham led to a number of fans calling for him to be signed permanently.

However, you can’t help but feel these calls are far too reactionary after one good performance, he was criticised earlier in the season for a reason, and if he reverts back to that type of form it won’t be long until opinions swing once again.

Just sat here smiling when ceballos has the ball, so fun to watch. Please make the deal permanent @Arsenal BALLR — Joe compton (@Joecompton3) July 12, 2020

Dani Ceballos seems to improve week after week. Would love to keep him around — Frankie Hobbs (@Frankie_Hobbs) July 12, 2020