Arsenal's January transfer window hit several bumps in the road, all of which looked as though they could derail the Gunners' title bid.

Indeed, after the nature of last January's transfer window, Edu and co couldn't afford to go through the winter without signing anyone.

Last term, the Gunners' squad was arguably too slim and as such, it cost them a place in the Champions League towards the business end of the campaign.

However, in 2023, it looks as though the club are beginning to peak at the right time.

They may have missed out on Mykhaylo Mudryk and Moises Caicedo but their plan B has more than turned out well.

Leandro Trossard has already had a fine impact after his arrival from Brighton, scoring against Brentford, having a stunning strike ruled out versus Leicester and assisting goals in back-to-back games before the visit of Bournemouth.

But Jorginho has also had a vital impact, even when he's not had any minutes.

How has Jorginho performed at Arsenal?

When Arsenal missed out on Caicedo the alternative was rather underwhelming. Here Mikel Arteta and Edu sat, signing a Chelsea player who looked past his sell-by date.

We know how that's gone in the past with Willian undoubtedly the biggest case in point.

The Brazilian proved to be a seismic waste of wages and supporters were understandably concerned the save eventuality would sadly befall Jorginho.

As it happens, the Italian has been superb since moving to north London. He might not have the manoeuvrability of a Thomas Partey, but provides his own tempo-setting qualities.

Indeed, the 31-year-old was incredibly influential in that comeback win over Aston Villa, breaking up play and dictating things nicely in the middle of the park.

He was the man who played the biggest part in claiming the three points, with his looping strike from range coming back off the bar before bouncing off Emi Martinez and finding the net.

The 5 foot 10 stalwart's influence simply cannot be underestimated with the "leader" - as he was dubbed by Sky Sports' Melissa Reddy - no doubt playing a huge role behind the scenes.

This Arsenal squad is full of youth wherever you look and at the centre of it, the very core, you need an experienced head.

In Jorginho, a man to have won the Champions League and European Championships, you have the perfect man.

That said, with Partey back fit again, his minutes are likely to be limited but it must be a source of huge comfort for Arteta that he has a reliable pair of hands to call on if rotation is required or injury strikes again.

The £31m-rated ace didn't play a single minute of the remarkable 3-2 win over Bournemouth but still proved his importance.

Of course, it was Arteta and his coaching staff who had the biggest impact on how the second half played out, boldly ditching Takehiro Tomiyasu and Emile Smith Rowe for Ben White and Reiss Nelson who ended up scoring the crucial goals.

However, just for one moment, the Spaniard should step aside in our thoughts, with Jorginho essentially acting as chief cheerleader from the side.

Sent to warm up in the second half, as CBS reporter James Benge noted, he didn't seem to do much of that.

"On the sidelines Jorginho is calling out passes, repositioning his teammates and barely doing any warming up," the journalist noted.

It was an impeccable act of leadership and influence, as the former Chelsea ace willed his teammates to initiate a press, telling them precisely where they needed to be on the pitch.

That was a small glimpse of what he offers to the Islington outfit but it no doubt made a huge impact on the result.

To see your teammate, and one who joined only a matter of weeks ago no less, inspiring you is precisely what this team it all about now.

It is a special unit, a cohesive bond that looks relatively unstoppable in their title charge.

Jorginho may not start too many more games in the run-in but it's clear he'll still be able to have a say on what happens in the game.