Fabrizio Romano has claimed Arsenal are still interested in signing Declan Rice this summer.

The Lowdown: Arsenal will look to strengthen in the summer

Earlier this year, Arsenal were credited as one of the frontrunners to make a move for Rice as he was seemingly interested in the Gunners' project and what Mikel Arteta has been able to build at the Emirates Stadium.

Rice has long been linked with a move away from West Ham United,

with the likes of Manchester United and Chelsea also said to be keen on the England international, but given they've recently signed Casemiro and Enzo Fernandez respectively, Arsenal could now be in pole position.

The Gunners could be on their way to lifting their first Premier League trophy since 2004 under Arsene Wenger, but to be continuously playing at the right end of the table for all of the top honours, including the Champions League, this squad will need to be improved upon in the transfer market.

The Latest: Rice will leave West Ham at the end of the season

Romano has been speaking about Rice's future on his YouTube channel, where he confirmed the midfielder will be looking to leave this summer amid Arsenal's continued interest in the star.

He said: "Many of you are always asking me about him, because I can confirm it's true that many clubs still love Declan Rice; he is super appreciated on the market.

"Arsenal, internally, they really appreciate the player and discussed Declan Rice as one of the players they like in that position.

"At the moment, nothing has been discussed with West Ham, and a lot will depend on West Ham how much they will ask [for] in the summer.

"Summer 2023 is going to be the opportunity for Declan Rice to try something different."

The Verdict: Arteta could land gem in Rice

If Arsenal were able to add someone of Rice's experience, ability and pedigree in the game to their midfield alongside players such as Martin Odegaard, Thomas Partey and Granit Xhaka, it would be a monumental piece of business.

Rice is a very experienced midfield general despite his age, which can only be a good sign of what his potential could be for this Arsenal side thriving under Arteta compared to being part of a struggling West Ham outfit.

However, he certainly won't come cheap, with David Moyes previously claiming that Rice would cost any potential suitor a British transfer record fee - and this would go well beyond the most Arsenal have ever paid for a single player, so this deal could test Edu's resolve.