Arsenal fans react to comments from Lucas Torreira's agent

by Vijievan Jeevathayalan share
3 minute read 15/5/2020 | 06:45pm

After arriving from Italian side Sampdoria in the summer of 2018, Lucas Torreira may have been seen as the man to finally bring Arsenal a genuine holding midfielder.

The Gunners had arguably failed to discover a long-term replacement for the position ever since Gilberto Silva’s departure, and so Torreira’s arrival was no doubt welcomed.

But the Uruguay international has had a rather up-and-down career at the Emirates so far, with former Gunners manager Unai Emery even choosing to use him further afield in the first few months of this campaign.

Now, Torreira’s agent has admitted in an interview with Tuttomercatoweb, that his client would like to return to Italy, and that he would have to speak to Arsenal first.

After hearing about the latest exit report on Torreira, Arsenal fans took to Twitter to voice their thoughts on the situation.

Some Gunners fans seemed to be buzzing with the fact that Torreira leaving could see Atletico Madrid midfielder Thomas Partey join the club.

If Torreira is angling for a return to Italy, then the Gunners may be wise to just cash in and try and re-invest the money elsewhere.

Mikel Arteta will surely not want any players who aren’t fully committed to the club within his squad, and so getting rid of players who want out, will be a key part of his job this summer.

Torreira could well be one of the first big casualties of his managerial tenure at the Emirates.

