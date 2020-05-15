Arsenal fans react to comments from Lucas Torreira’s agent

After arriving from Italian side Sampdoria in the summer of 2018, Lucas Torreira may have been seen as the man to finally bring Arsenal a genuine holding midfielder.

The Gunners had arguably failed to discover a long-term replacement for the position ever since Gilberto Silva’s departure, and so Torreira’s arrival was no doubt welcomed.

But the Uruguay international has had a rather up-and-down career at the Emirates so far, with former Gunners manager Unai Emery even choosing to use him further afield in the first few months of this campaign.

Now, Torreira’s agent has admitted in an interview with Tuttomercatoweb, that his client would like to return to Italy, and that he would have to speak to Arsenal first.

After hearing about the latest exit report on Torreira, Arsenal fans took to Twitter to voice their thoughts on the situation.

Perfect move for him. Club need to take the 50m€ & run. — Harry (@RunReissRun) May 15, 2020

Torreira has the potential to be a great player for us, however hadn’t really become a nailed on starter since he arrived. Has great qualities which under the right manager will help him flourish. Personally I wouldn’t want him leaving as he is still a valuable asset to the team. — Daniel (@DanielBarratt23) May 15, 2020

He was the standout player of the last World Cup for me and an absolute miracle signing for us considering the options he had. We should get everything out of him, not sell him on. Build a team around him — Safety (@PremSafety) May 15, 2020

Just stay here and become a legend. You have what it takes to do that here @LTorreira34 — Pharvish Putteeraj (@Gunnermaestro) May 15, 2020

Arteta doesn’t rate him…he played xhaka & ceballos rather than Torreira — House of Highbury (@highburybaby9) May 15, 2020

Knee sliding — DECLINE DE CLUB FUTBOL ™ (@MGK_LAHK) May 15, 2020

Some Gunners fans seemed to be buzzing with the fact that Torreira leaving could see Atletico Madrid midfielder Thomas Partey join the club.

SIUUUU PARTEY FUNDED — MK (@MKN2308) May 15, 2020

No prob. Sell this sicknote to Italy and we get Partey..time to partay!!! — PokeGooners (@Salt19Pepe) May 15, 2020

This is the time to go for Partey — Vecta (@vectah02) May 15, 2020

Torreira out partey in I don’t think any arsenal fan can complain if that happens — ⚡️HALE END SZN⚡️ (@SaucyBomboclatt) May 15, 2020

Would be sad if he leaves. Great player with a lot of potential but if we get Partey, then there really isn’t much room for him. Hope we do keep him though. — ™️ (@AfcNas) May 15, 2020

If Torreira is angling for a return to Italy, then the Gunners may be wise to just cash in and try and re-invest the money elsewhere.

Should Arsenal sell Lucas Torreira to buy Thomas Partey?

Yes Vote No Vote

Mikel Arteta will surely not want any players who aren’t fully committed to the club within his squad, and so getting rid of players who want out, will be a key part of his job this summer.

Torreira could well be one of the first big casualties of his managerial tenure at the Emirates.