As Mikel Arteta heads into his first summer in charge at Arsenal, one of the big dilemma he has on his hands is the future of talisman Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang.

The Gabonese striker will be entering the final year of his current contract at the Emirates, with Raul Sanllehi previously insisting that the club would need to make tough decisions to ensure players don’t simply run down their contracts like Aaron Ramsey and Alexis Sanchez.

Now, Italian publication Tuttosport (via Sport Witness) claim that with finances set to be restricted all across the board, swap deals may be the way to go. The report claims that Inter forward Mauro Icardi could be offered in exchange for Aubameyang, and that it’s “seen as a way for both clubs to find a solution for their players”.

After hearing about the potential Icardi/Aubameyang swap, Arsenal fans took to Twitter to voice their thoughts on the Argentine’s potential arrival.

TAKE IT AND RUNNNNNNN — ®️ (@freshhafc) May 7, 2020

Icardi is one of the most overrated strikers in football today. He doesn’t actually do anything that good. Laca is better and I’d rather sign Danny ings man ., guy brings so many problems and is not even that good. Stay away from this guy — Estin Brown (@essyybaby) May 7, 2020

I do not want icardi he’s lacazette level with a bad attitude n annoying wife/agent who probably ask for 250k would rather develop martinelli Eddie n balogun — Aki Gooner 🧙🏿‍♂️ (@akhgooner) May 7, 2020

We don’t need divas at the club. He would fall out with Mikel within a month — Sahil Dhurat (@speedyboyz) May 7, 2020

Ozil better watch out — Mysterious Jones (@mus99z) May 7, 2020

Some Gunners fans raised question about Icardi’s wife and agent, Wanda, with one supporter in particular claiming that she is “nothing but trouble”.

Would take Icardi but not the wife lol — PokeGooners (@Salt19Pepe) May 7, 2020

I would take Icardi but only if he gets a divorce first. His wife/agent is nothing but trouble — Derek Yallop (@DerekYallop1) May 7, 2020

Mauro and Wanda can stay in Italy with all the drama. No thanks — BrooklynGooner (@GoonerBrooklyn) May 7, 2020

Such has been Aubameyang’s incredible performances for the Gunners, that most strikers in word football probably wouldn’t be seen as an upgrade or even an equal match for him.

Would you take Mauro Icardi for Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang?

Yes Vote No Vote

As per Transfermarkt, in just 97 games across all competitions, he has 61 goals and provided a further 13 assists. There can be no question that without the centre-forward’s goals, the north London side would be even far off the pace than they are now.

It’s no surprise that some Arsenal fans aren’t entirely too on board with Icardi being the man to potentially replace him this summer.