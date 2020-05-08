 Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Arsenal fans slam potential Icardi/Aubameyang swap deal

by Vijievan Jeevathayalan share
3 minute read 8/5/2020 | 01:20pm

As Mikel Arteta heads into his first summer in charge at Arsenal, one of the big dilemma he has on his hands is the future of talisman Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang.

The Gabonese striker will be entering the final year of his current contract at the Emirates, with Raul Sanllehi previously insisting that the club would need to make tough decisions to ensure players don’t simply run down their contracts like Aaron Ramsey and Alexis Sanchez.

Now, Italian publication Tuttosport (via Sport Witness) claim that with finances set to be restricted all across the board, swap deals may be the way to go. The report claims that Inter forward Mauro Icardi could be offered in exchange for Aubameyang, and that it’s “seen as a way for both clubs to find a solution for their players”.

After hearing about the potential Icardi/Aubameyang swap, Arsenal fans took to Twitter to voice their thoughts on the Argentine’s potential arrival.

Some Gunners fans raised question about Icardi’s wife and agent, Wanda, with one supporter in particular claiming that she is “nothing but trouble”.

Such has been Aubameyang’s incredible performances for the Gunners, that most strikers in word football probably wouldn’t be seen as an upgrade or even an equal match for him.

As per Transfermarkt, in just 97 games across all competitions, he has 61 goals and provided a further 13 assists. There can be no question that without the centre-forward’s goals, the north London side would be even far off the pace than they are now.

It’s no surprise that some Arsenal fans aren’t entirely too on board with Icardi being the man to potentially replace him this summer.

