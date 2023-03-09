Arsenal return to action this evening although Mikel Arteta’s side are offered the luxury of a European fixture instead of another Premier League clash, and this could give him plenty of food for thought over his starting XI.

The Gunners enjoyed a stirring comeback win against AFC Bournemouth at the weekend, with Reiss Nelson scoring a remarkable 97th-minute winner that keeps their title ambitions very much on track.

Tonight’s Europa League last 16 tie against Sporting CP represents an opportunity for Arteta to rotate his team, especially with a crucial league fixture against Fulham less than 72 hours later and there are a few players who should be dropped after the weekend.

Who will Arteta ditch v Sporting CP?

Takehiro Tomiyasu is one such player, with the right back enduring another poor display against the Cherries.

The £55k-per-week earner was subbed at half-time, averaging a Sofascore rating of 6.8/10, making just one tackle and one interception while losing possession a staggering 13 times during the first half.

In fact, across his previous four league appearances, Tomiyasu has averaged a rating of just 6.4/10 and has even been described as someone who is “really struggling lately” by one writer, suggesting Arteta needs to unleash Ben White today instead.

The Englishman has been in much better form recently, averaging a rating of 7.2/10 via Sofascore for his previous three Premier League matches, which have all ended in an Arsenal victory, showing he is returning to some sort of form.

Across his 26 league appearances this term, he has registered two assists, averaged 68.5 touches per game, created four big chances and made 0.8 key passes each match, proving just how big an attacking threat he has been.

Indeed, this could be useful against the Portuguese side, who have conceded 36 goals in all competitions this season. His link-up down the right-hand side with Bukayo Saka is crucial with the former Brighton ace capable of providing an overlap that subsequently creates room inside for his teammate.

Tomiyasu, on the other hand, lacks the cutting edge in the final third which is to the detriment of not just Saka, but the team as a whole.

The Japanese defender has been reliable in the past but White stands above him, with his defensive ability, in particular, amongst the finest in the Arsenal squad, as he ranks third for clearances (1.9 per game) and tackles (1.7) while ranking sixth for accurate passes per game (86%).

The 40-year-old described White as a “complete player” earlier this term and these statistics certainly prove that he is excellent both going forwards and at the back, made even more impressive since his strongest position is in fact centre-back.

If the north Londoners progress in Europe, they will be playing two games every week for the foreseeable future and in order to keep up the title challenge, Arteta will have to utilise everyone in his squad. The 6 foot 1 gem should get the nod over Tomiyasu this evening and he can further display his wonderful qualities as he looks to return to his early-season form.