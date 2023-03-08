The future of Arsenal appears to be extremely bright, with the Hale End academy producing numerous players who genuinely have a chance of making the first team.

One such member is Folarin Balogun, who has shone during his loan spell at Stade de Reims this term. The 21-year-old has played 25 Ligue 1 matches, scoring an impressive 15 goals, while also creating five big chances, making 0.7 key passes per game and having three shots each game, suggesting that his performances in one of the biggest leagues on the continent could stand him in good stead upon his return to London.

He isn’t the only talented striker to come from the academy however, with 17-year-old Omari Benjamin currently lighting it up for Arsenal's U18 side and Mikel Arteta may just unearth his next Eddie Nketiah with the Hale End teen sensation.

Who is Arsenal starlet Omari Benjamin?

Benjamin first played for the U16 side when he was just 14, showing glimpses of his potential as he emerged through the youth groups and is now currently starring for the U18 side.

Across 19 matches this term, Benjamin has scored 13 goals, including 11 in the U18 Premier League, and he even netted a hattrick on his latest outing in a 4-1 win over West Bromwich Albion.

It’s no wonder he was dubbed “prolific” by Jeorge Bird and he even made it into the Guardian's 'Next Generation' list for 2022, further demonstrating just how talented he is, with there no doubt that he could follow a similar trajectory to Nketiah at Arsenal.

The current first-team gem started off like Benjamin coming through the ranks at Hale End, scoring 46 goals across all age groups in just 60 matches and has since become a key member of Arteta’s Arsenal squad.

The 23-year-old has made over 100 appearances for the Gunners, netting 32 goals and he is gaining more opportunities this season due to an injury to Gabriel Jesus.

Both Benjamin and Nketiah have the same predatory instinct every striker requires, while their ability to operate as a winger could also come in extremely handy.

Nketiah’s success will give confidence to the 17-year-old as he makes his way through the system and proves that if he just keeps scoring goals and impressing at both U18 and U21 level, then the Spaniard will take notice.

With the aforementioned Balogun - who has scored just twice in ten first-team appearances for the Gunners to date - yet to force his way into Arteta's plans, there is still time for Benjamin to steal a march on his fellow youth asset.

Whatever the case, the future of Arsenal’s frontline looks safe over the next few years, that’s for sure.