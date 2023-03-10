Arsenal have enjoyed a wonderful season so far, with Mikel Arteta leading the Gunners to the top spot in the Premier League and the chance to win a first title since the 2003/2004 campaign.

There is still a lot of work to do, but if they continue to play well and keep their composure, the North London side will be champions of England for the 14th time in their illustrious history.

The Spaniard has recruited well, with the likes of Gabriel Jesus, Oleksandr Zinchenko and Leandro Trossard looking like shrewd signings that could get Arsenal over the line.

The 40-year-old also relies a lot on his young talents too, with Gabriel Martinelli, Bukayo Saka and William Saliba all blossoming into fine performers, however, it is another young star who has recently had to should some extra responsibility who the club have hit the jackpot on – Eddie Nketiah.

How much is Eddie Nketiah worth now?

Since Jesus suffered a knee injury at the World Cup, keeping him out for around three months, Nketiah has become Arteta’s main centre-forward and he has performed well.

He has scored four Premier League goals and grabbed one assist since Christmas while netting nine this season overall as he looks to finally establish himself as one of the side's main strikers.

Having scored 46 goals during his spell in the Hale End academy, the 23-year-old made his first team debut in the 2017/2018 season under Arsene Wenger.

Despite a smattering of appearances in the few years after Wenger departed, it wasn’t until last term that he managed more than 20 league matches yet everything has clearly been a springboard for his increased contribution so far this season.

Although Saka and Martinelli do provide a significant attacking threat from the wide positions, Arteta demands goals from his centre-forward and his performances recently have seen his value soar.

From costing the club nothing to now being valued at €50m (£44m) according to the CIES Football Observatory, it certainly appears Arsenal have hit the jackpot on the 5 foot 8 dynamo.

Previously dubbed “extraordinary” by Arteta, there is no doubt he has blossomed into a fine striker. If Arsenal do decide to cash in on him, however, they will be safe in the knowledge that they could rake in a major profit on the Englishman.