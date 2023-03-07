Arsenal’s Hale End academy has churned out talent after talent over the previous 25 years, from the likes of Ashley Cole and Gael Clichy to Jack Wilshere emerging and becoming stars in the first team.

Mikel Arteta now has his own generation of youth prospects to pick and choose from, with the academy arguably having never been stronger than it has been under the Spaniard's tenure.

Bukayo Saka, Reiss Nelson, and Eddie Nketiah have all made massive strides under the 40-year-old, yet it is Emile Smith Rowe who could perhaps be the surprise package, with his value skyrocketing.

How much is Emile Smith-Rowe worth now?

The 22-year-old has been unlucky with injuries this term, missing 13 matches in total while only playing nine matches across all competitions.

However, his sparkling form since breaking into Arsenal's first team in the 2020/2021 season has seen his value rise, with Transfermarkt rating him at a whopping €38m (£34m).

That is a staggering 1316% increase from the start of the aforementioned campaign when he was valued at just €2.7m (£2.4m).

The Englishman made his name at Hale End, scoring 21 goals and grabbing eight assists for the U18 and U21 sides, and these numbers caught Unai Emery’s eye, thus giving him some experience in the Europa League in 2018/2019.

Two goals in four appearances in the competition was an encouraging start and loan moves to RB Leipzig and Huddersfield Town convinced Arteta that Smith Rowe was ready for regular first-team football.

Last season, the attacking midfielder was in superb form, scoring ten Premier League goals, creating three big chances, making 0.9 key passes per game, and succeeding with 60% of his attempted dribbles with his attacking output was key for Arsenal.

Indeed, he ranked second behind only Saka for goals, third in the squad for shots on target per game (0.7), and fifth for big chances created.

Despite his injury this term, Arsenal have been excellent and Arteta will be pleased to have the youngster back in the squad ready to gain some vital minutes ahead of what could be the most important two months in the club’s recent history.

The £40k-per-week star certainly has an extremely bright future with former Gunners player Mesut Ozil dubbing him a “difference maker” in 2021. That was certainly a testament to just how impressive he looked upon breaking into the senior side.

Having cost nothing, Arsenal have definitely hit the jackpot with the 22-year-old and if he can recapture the form he showed last season over the next eight weeks, Arteta may well have a secret weapon he can utilise.