Arsenal’s famous Hale End academy has churned out a number of top talents throughout the years.

Arsene Wenger had the opportunity to develop Ashley Cole, Gael Clichy and Jack Wilshere to name a few, whereas now under Mikel Arteta, the likes of Bukayo Saka and Emile Smith-Rowe are starting to blossom.

The conveyor belt of talent is seemingly never-ending, with youngsters such as Charlie Patino, Folarin Balogun, and Amario Cozier-Duberry all looking like they could become key figures in Arsenal's first team over the next few years.

There is one teen who is currently starring for the U21 side having made the jump from the U18 last summer, and he certainly has the potential to become the next Granit Xhaka for Arteta – Mauro Bandeira.

Who is Mauro Bandeira?

Xhaka has been in inspired form under Arteta this term, adding a more attacking output to his game compared to previous seasons, and Bandeira is also adept at going forward whenever necessary.

Xhaka has scored four goals and registered five assists so far in 2022/2023 while the young Portuguese sensation has grabbed two goals and two assists in just 16 games so it looks like their styles are very much aligned.

The 30-year-old is a combative midfielder and Bandeira echoes these traits. Across three matches in the Football League Trophy, the 19-year-old who is an 'all-action' central player - in the words of academy expert Jeorge Bird - made 1.3 tackles and 0.7 clearances per game, while winning an impressive 56% of his total duels.

Considering Xhaka has made 0.8 tackles and won 54% of his duels in the Premier League, it suggests Bandeira is doing fairly well and could potentially be an ideal heir for him in the next couple of years.

Gooner Fanzine editor and journalist Layth Yousif claimed the youngster “looked lively” during a match last summer and the fact he has four goals and ten assists overall for the U21 and U18 age groups demonstrate that he can add that extra dynamic from the middle of the pitch and Arteta will surely be keeping a close watch on him.

A loan spell could do him the world of good, gaining experience at a League One or Championship side on a regular basis and the summer. Whatever happens, he has a big future in the game and instead of spending millions on an eventual replacement for Xhaka, Arteta may already have someone ready to slot straight in once the time is right.

Like the Swiss, he has 'worked hard' - per the aforementioned Bird - to improve his attacking qualities and is already training with the first team. Exciting times.