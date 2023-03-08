Mikel Arteta must be loving life at Arsenal right now. Not only has the Spaniard managed to lead his team to the top of the Premier League table, eyeing their first league crown since 2003/2004, but he has a group of talented youngsters who could make up the future at the club.

With Bukayo Saka, Reiss Nelson, Emile Smith Rowe and Eddie Nketiah all members of the first team that have emerged from the famous Hale End academy, Arteta can build a team which might just dominate over the next few years.

There are more prospects lurking beneath the surface however, with Myles Lewis-Skelly, Ethan Nwaneri and Josh Nichols all starring for the U18 side, suggesting that there could be a conveyer belt of talent ready to burst through.

Nichols has been particularly impressive, and given his exciting qualities and indeed his position on the pitch, he could well be Arsenal’s next Ashley Cole just lying in wait.

Who is Arsenal's new Ashley Cole?

Cole was one of the finest youth talents to emerge at the club in the previous 25 years, going on to make over 200 appearances for the Gunners and becoming a vital member of the side under Arsene Wenger that claimed an FA and League double in 2001/02 while claiming the Premier League title in 2003/04 as part of the ‘Invincible’ squad.

The left-back enjoyed success both at Arsenal and then Chelsea, with his relentless nature and ability to push forward with as much effectiveness as he was able to defend and Nichols looks to have those qualities in abundance already.

Although the 16-year-old is a right-back, he is a "versatile" asset - in the words of Arsenal academy expert Jeorge Bird - and can also be deployed on the left-hand side of defence when required and has even slotted into a midfield role.

In the U18 side's recent match against West Bromwich Albion U18s, which ended in a 4-1 victory, Nichols had to play in midfield due to numerous injury issues, delivering a solid performance.

According to the aforementioned Bird, Nichols gave an ‘assured’ performance and he ‘stepped up to the task." If there was one thing Cole would always do, it was to look assured with everything.

The youngster’s adaptability could be a key strength going forward as he has already played 11 times for the U18 side, despite being one of the youngest members of the squad.

The biggest similarity to Cole, however, is undoubtedly his offensive nature. Playing in midfield will certainly help him explore that region of the pitch more as he begins to learn about positioning and discipline.

He is working hard at that area of the game, with Jack Wilshere and co looking to make him more attacking in the next few years.

Speaking to Arsenal.com, Nichols said: "Specifically, I’ve been working on the attacking side of my game with Jack Wilshere and Adam Birchall, they’ve been helping me choose my moments better of when to go up the pitch and then getting back into position to defend."

The next step is to progress to the U21 side, and he will hopefully gain some more experience at senior level sooner rather than later. Although he will face competition from the likes of fellow academy full-back, Lino Sousa, the future is bright for a player who could end up following in the footsteps of the great Cole.