Arsenal suffered an almighty scare against AFC Bournemouth in the Premier League this afternoon as it looked for a while that they were going to drop more points in the race for the title.

Having lost twice in February, a run of three straight league wins had gotten Mikel Arteta’s men back on track, yet with the clock deep into added time at the Emirates, it appeared he would have to settle for a 2-2 draw.

Step forward Reiss Nelson, who scored an excellent goal from the edge of the box to secure all three points which sent the crowd into raptures following what as a difficult opening for the hosts.

The Cherries had taken the lead from kick-off in the first half and went 2-0 up before the vital comeback kept Arsenal's title ambitions on track.

Oleksandr Zinchenko had another solid game, making four key passes, taking 118 touches, and succeeding with both his dribble attempts, proving that his attacking ability is crucial to this Arsenal side.

He also won 11 out of his 12 duels throughout the tie, suggesting that his defensive abilities don’t shirk despite his penchant for pushing forward while also making four tackles during the game.

The standout was, of course, Martin Odegaard, who produced yet another superb display.

How did Martin Odegaard play vs Bournemouth?

The Norwegian midfielder was “absolutely everywhere in attack and defence” according to writer Simon Collings as Arsenal chased a winner this afternoon, summing up his performance not just today but all season, with the captain refusing to give in when the chips are down.

Not only did he receive the highest Sofascore rating out of the starting XI with an 8.2/10, but he did this despite losing possession 22 times in the game.

His attacking ability wasn’t in doubt, with the player taking a staggering 11 shots all match, succeeding with his only two dribble attempts and delivering 11 crosses in total.

The 24-year-old was involved throughout the tie, taking 103 touches while making 60 passes and this energy and willingness to constantly make things happen were key to Arsenal’s recovery.

He also won 75% of his total duels, made three tackles, and one interception, and was dribbled past just once to prove he is as effective while his team don’t have the ball compared to when they are on the attack.

It was another commanding performance and although Arsenal had to fight tooth and nail to get the three points, come May, they could look like title-winning points.