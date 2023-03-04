Mikel Arteta will be aiming to ensure Arsenal’s fourth-consecutive victory today as they face AFC Bournemouth in the Premier League.

With Manchester City breathing down their necks, Arsenal know three points are absolutely crucial in every league fixture and today is no different.

The 4-0 win over Everton in midweek will give them some confidence back following a poor start to February which saw them fail to win three successive league matches for the first time this term.

With this in mind, Arteta will be looking to start with his strongest available line-up and we at Football FanCast predict who will take to the Emirates pitch this afternoon for the Gunners.

What could Arsenal’s XI look like vs Bournemouth?

4-3-3 - (GK) Ramsdale; (RB) White, (CB) Saliba, (CB) Gabriel, (LB) Zinchenko; (CM) Odegaard, (CM) Partey, (CM) Xhaka; (RW) Saka, (ST) Nketiah, (LW) Martinelli

While there could be two alterations from the side that overpowered Sean Dyche's men, the goalkeeper and back four will remain unchanged from the midweek victory. Aaron Ramsdale has kept 11 clean sheets in the league this season and will want to make it 12 later today.

Ben White and Oleksandr Zinchenko will occupy their usual spots on the right and left-hand side of the defence, while William Saliba and Gabriel Magalhaes will form Arsenal’s central defensive unit. The Ukrainian was wonderful against the Toffees, showcasing both his defensive and attacking qualities by winning three of his five ground duels along with making three key passes and he will be vital against the Cherries.

The Spaniard will make a change in the midfield, with Thomas Partey coming in for Jorginho. The Ghanaian enjoyed an excellent second-half cameo in midweek, recording a Sofascore rating of 7.5/10 for his 45-minute outing and this will allow the triumvirate of Martin Odegaard, Granit Xhaka, and Partey to start in the league for the first time since the 1-1 draw against Brentford at the beginning of February.

Bukayo Saka will start on the right flank, with Gabriel Martinelli hoping to continue on from midweek where he netted twice and he will once again feature on the left wing.

Eddie Nketiah limped off against Leicester City at the weekend, but Arteta said the striker is “very positive about it” and if he is ok to start, he will lead the line today. This means the 24-cap Belgian, Leandro Trossard, will drop to the bench but his ability to make an impact will be crucial for the club if they find themselves in a tricky situation and need a late goal.

He pulled off an “incredible” pass to set up Martinelli’s goal against the Foxes, according to Bob Sturm and Arteta will have plenty of faith in him to deliver from the bench again if required.