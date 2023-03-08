Journalist Charles Watts has slammed the news that Arsenal could be charged by the FA following their excessive celebrations during their dramatic recent win.

What’s the latest on the possible FA charge for Arsenal?

In the Premier League on Saturday afternoon, the Gunners pulled off a remarkable comeback against Bournemouth to pick up a vital three points.The Cherries led after nine seconds and then went 2-0 up before goals from Thomas Partey and Ben White levelled the scores. With the last kick of the game, Reiss Nelson netted a stunning winner to send the crowd into raptures.Understandably, the Emirates went wild and the Arsenal players and staff acted in a state of delirium as they charged around the pitch celebrating. However, this seems to have upset the FA, which is now investigating the incident.While speaking on YouTube , Watts slammed the news, saying: "What do you describe it as? A farce, a joke? Just laughable? I don't know."But basically the news that the Football Association, the FA, are looking into, investigating, the celebrations after Saturday's victory against Bournemouth."I don't really know where to begin with this. I mean, look, technically, I suppose, if you're going by the rules, then there is potentially something there that the FA could charge Arsenal with because the players all ran onto the pitch, we know that."And according to the law, players and staff have to stay in the technical area and have got to behave well unless there's something really gone on. So basically, a physio is allowed to run onto the pitch to tend to an injured player, that sort of thing.“So yeah, the rules are there. But come on, I mean, use a bit of common sense. Seriously, do you want to suck every little bit of life out of football in a moment like that?"

Would it be right for Arsenal to be punished?

Arsenal have found themselves in this predicament after the exuberant celebrations were referenced in the report submitted by referee Chris Kavanagh after the game.To be fair, in terms of the rules, it's probably not the best look to have a child end up on the pitch and high-fiving Mikel Arteta amid all the excitement.However, the scenes of great passion are no doubt a great advert for the game that is vital to English culture and if the FA want to try and prevent moments such as these, then they would only be harming their own brand.Hopefully, common sense prevails and Arsenal avoid a fine. After all, football is all about these moments of pure joy and it would be a shame for any club to be punished for literally celebrating a winning goal.