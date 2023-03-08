Journalist Charles Watts has slammed the news that Arsenal could be charged by the FA following their excessive celebrations during their dramatic recent win.
What’s the latest on the possible FA charge for Arsenal?
In the Premier League on Saturday afternoon, the Gunners pulled off a remarkable comeback against Bournemouth to pick up a vital three points.The Cherries led after nine seconds and then went 2-0 up before goals from Thomas Partey and Ben White levelled the scores. With the last kick of the game, Reiss Nelson netted a stunning winner to send the crowd into raptures.Understandably, the Emirates went wild and the Arsenal players and staff acted in a state of delirium as they charged around the pitch celebrating. However, this seems to have upset the FA, which is now investigating the incident.While speaking on YouTube , Watts slammed the news, saying: "What do you describe it as? A farce, a joke? Just laughable? I don't know."But basically the news that the Football Association, the FA, are looking into, investigating, the celebrations after Saturday's victory against Bournemouth."I don't really know where to begin with this. I mean, look, technically, I suppose, if you're going by the rules, then there is potentially something there that the FA could charge Arsenal with because the players all ran onto the pitch, we know that."And according to the law, players and staff have to stay in the technical area and have got to behave well unless there's something really gone on. So basically, a physio is allowed to run onto the pitch to tend to an injured player, that sort of thing.“So yeah, the rules are there. But come on, I mean, use a bit of common sense. Seriously, do you want to suck every little bit of life out of football in a moment like that?"