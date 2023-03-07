Unforgiving Arsenal supporters online have been left furious after spotting former player Cesc Fabregas back at the club possibly helping out with some coaching.

What’s the latest on Fabregas and Arsenal?

Another former player Jack Wilshere now coaches in north London having been handed the Gunners' Under-18s head coach position during the summer.

And in a recent Instagram story, he shared an image of himself and Fabregas both kitted out in full Arsenal gear at the London Colney training ground.

While it remains unclear what exactly the Spaniard was doing, Wilshere had a whistle in one hand and a ball in the other and so it looked as though the duo were about run a session together.

Of course, Fabregas was once a much-loved figure at the Emirates and even became club captain back in 2008 at the tender age of 21. However, by 2011, he left north London to join Barcelona.

This would have been hard enough to take for many fans – who likely would have been upset by images of him wearing a Barca shirt before the transfer was even complete – but things took a turn for the worse in 2014 when he joined Premier League rivals Chelsea.

While an awful lot has changed since then, with Mikel Arteta and co now possibly set to win the league (something Fabregas never managed with the Gunners), it seems as though some fans still hold a grudge.

Indeed, when the image emerges on Twitter, a number of supporters took to the website to express their anger – which seems a little harsh to be honest, but each to their own.

