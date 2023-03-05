Charles Watts has slammed Arsenal right-back Takehiro Tomiyasu following his poor display in the stunning comeback win against Bournemouth.
What’s the latest on Arsenal and Tomiyasu?
On Saturday afternoon, the Gunners hosted relegation-threatened Bournemouth at home in the Premier League and found themselves 1-0 down after just nine seconds.
The Cherries then took a shock two-goal lead in the second half before three goals – including a last-gasp winner from Reiss Nelson – saw Mikel Arteta's men turn the game around.
Clearly, things didn't go to plan for Arsenal and with the club struggling in the early stages of the game, it seems as though Tomiyasu failed to convince.

YouTube channel
after the game, Watts noted (5:44): “Tomiyasu had a shocker in the first half. He was really poor, looked well off it."He was replaced at halftime, not surprisingly, because he had a really poor afternoon. Tomiyasu, I mark him three out of 10."
What went wrong for Tomiyasu against Bournemouth?
It seems as though Watts isn't alone in thinking the right-back was pretty poor as manager Arteta opted to bring Tomiyasu off after 45 minutes.Incidentally, his replacement
Ben White
then provided the second Arsenal goal with a fine volleyed finish and so proved himself to be much more useful to the team on the day.As per
SofaScore
, Tomiyasu was the joint-worst outfield player for the Gunners and he finished the game having lost the ball 13 times, failing to find a teammate with three attempted crosses, and also being inaccurate with one attempted long ball.Seeing as that was just his
sixth
league start of the season, the Japan international will no doubt be disappointed to have performed so poorly and played no part in the second-half comeback.