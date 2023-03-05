Journalist Charles Watts has slammed Arsenal defender Takehiro Tomiyasu following his poor recent display in the club's stunning comeback win this weekend.

What’s the latest on Arsenal and Tomiyasu?

On Saturday afternoon, the Gunners hosted relegation-threatened Bournemouth at home in the Premier League and found themselves 1-0 down after just nine seconds.

The Cherries then took a shock two-goal lead in the second half before three goals – including a last-gasp winner from Reiss Nelson – saw Mikel Arteta's men turn the game around.

Clearly, things didn't go to plan for Arsenal and with the club struggling in the early stages of the game, it seems as though Tomiyasu failed to convince.