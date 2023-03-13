A number of Arsenal supporters online have been left absolutely buzzing after Thomas Partey put in another brilliant performance this weekend in the club's most recent win.

What’s the latest on Thomas Partey and Arsenal?

On Sunday afternoon, the Gunners made the short trip across London to take on Fulham at Craven Cottage looking to maintain their lead at the top of the Premier League.

With Manchester City having won the day prior, the pressure was on Mikel Arteta's men to pick up all three points and they duly delivered. Indeed, first-half goals from Gabriel Magalhaes, Gabriel Martinelli and Martin Odegaard were enough to see Arsenal cruise to a 3-0 win.

That victory means the north London outfit have a five-point gap over second-placed Man City with now just 11 games left in the Premier League season.

No doubt it was an important and impressive performance but it seems as though one man, in particular, stood out as putting in a really impressive display.

As per SofaScore, the midfielder has picked up an 8.0, 7.5, 7.4, and now a 7.5 match rating in the past four league games he's started – showing just how consistent he's been in recent weeks.

Against Fulham, Partey finished the game with 95% passing accuracy with 54 out of 57 – the best of any player from either side who started the match.

On top of that, he completed four out of four dribbles; won six out of nine ground duels and two out of two aerial duels; and made two clearances, one block, two interceptions and two tackles.

There was even room for an outrageous piece of skill from the Ghanaian who sold two Fulham players with a lovely turn in the middle of the pitch.

All in all, it's clear he put in a fine performance and that Arsenal fans on Twitter certainly seemed to notice. The best reactions can be found below…