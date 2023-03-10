Charles Watts is disappointed as Arsenal winger Gabriel Martinelli just misses out on scoring "truly great" solo goal in Europa League against Sporting Lisbon.
Journalist Charles Watts has expressed his disappointment that Arsenal winger Gabriel Martinelli couldn't put the ball in the back of the net as he nearly scored a "truly great" solo goal in midweek.
What’s the latest on Gabriel Martinelli and Arsenal?
In the Europa League this week, the Gunners had to settle for a point away in Portugal as they took on Sporting Lisbon in the first leg of the competition's last-16 stage.
William Saliba headed in from a corner to give Mikel Arteta's men a lead before the opposition struck back twice to take the lead. In the end, Hidemasa Morita's own goal via a deflected Granit Xhaka pass was enough to see the game finish 2-2.
However, things for the Premier League side may have been different had Martinelli managed to finish off his brilliant solo effort. The Brazilian ran from deep inside his own half, past numerous players, and even rounded the Sporting goalkeeper, only to be tackled by Jeremiah St. Juste at the last moment.
While speaking about it on
YouTube
, Watts lamented: "Martinelli, I gave a six [out of ten], mainly because of that amazing run in the second half, which I think we were all just begging for him to finish off."It would have been one of the truly great goals and it was such a shame that he did all that hard work, ran all that way, beat all those players, and then just after he goes around the 'keeper, the guy gets back and clears it before he can roll it into an empty net."It would have been an absolutely amazing goal. That was a real, real shame."
Has Martinelli ever scored a brilliant solo goal for Arsenal?
Martinelli has been in pretty impressive form for the Gunners over the course of the season, starting all but
one
of the club's 26 Premier League games so far, providing 11 goals and two assists.Interestingly enough, though, he is yet to score in Europe this term despite having played six times in the competition. This goal would have been a brilliant way to put an end to that run and it's not as if he doesn't have previous of scoring such fantastic goals, either.Indeed, against Chelsea in the 2019/20 season, he ran 67 yards in 13 seconds to score in superb fashion – while the effort ended up being
voted
as the Arsenal Goal of the Season.What's more, in pre-season against
Fiorentina
in 2019 when Martinelli had just joined the club, he once more ran from his own half, nutmegging a defender, only to agonisingly send the ball wide.Seeing as it's the sort of goal most players can only dream of, it's quite incredible that Martinelli has nearly repeated the trick on three occasions.