Journalist Charles Watts has expressed his disappointment that Arsenal winger Gabriel Martinelli couldn't put the ball in the back of the net as he nearly scored a "truly great" solo goal in midweek.

What’s the latest on Gabriel Martinelli and Arsenal?

In the Europa League this week, the Gunners had to settle for a point away in Portugal as they took on Sporting Lisbon in the first leg of the competition's last-16 stage.

William Saliba headed in from a corner to give Mikel Arteta's men a lead before the opposition struck back twice to take the lead. In the end, Hidemasa Morita's own goal via a deflected Granit Xhaka pass was enough to see the game finish 2-2.

However, things for the Premier League side may have been different had Martinelli managed to finish off his brilliant solo effort. The Brazilian ran from deep inside his own half, past numerous players, and even rounded the Sporting goalkeeper, only to be tackled by Jeremiah St. Juste at the last moment.