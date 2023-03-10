Clearly, he had a pretty impressive cameo and it's safe to say the Arsenal fans enjoyed seeing him fill in at left-back. Here are some of the best responses online...

The Gunners faced Sporting CP away from home in the first leg of their last-16 European match this week and found things pretty awkward in Portugal.Indeed, even though they took the lead thanks to William Saliba, they were pulled back level just 12 minutes later when Goncalo Inacio headed in from a corner.Then Sporting actually took the lead through Paulinho in the second half and it took a huge slice of luck when Granit Xhaka's pass deflected off Hidemasa Morita and into the back of the net to draw Arsenal level at 2-2.With Kieran Tierney absent through illness , Tomiyasu was asked to come on at left-back for the last 27 minutes and he really helped steady the ship for Mikel Arteta's men.As per SofaScore , he finished the game with a 7.3 match rating (the best of any substitute from either team). What's more, he also made one interception, won one tackle, won five out of five ground duels and two out of three aerial duels, and also pulled off one key pass and completed three out of three successful dribbles.