Arsenal fans fuming amid interest in Philippe Coutinho

As Mikel Arteta heads into his first summer transfer window in charge at the Emirates, all eyes will be on what kind of players he will manage to bring in to continue his revolution in north London.

The Spaniard was named the permanent successor to Unai Emery back in December, and picked up some notable results before all of football was postponed, including a 2-0 home victory over Premier League rivals Manchester United.

Now, according to French publication Le10Sport, Arsenal are dreaming of bringing in Barcelona star Philippe Coutinho back to English football, and that they have even “made their arrangements to start the first discussions with his agent, Kia Joorabchian”.

After hearing about the links to the Brazilian play-maker, fans of the north London side flooded to Twitter to share their thoughts about their rumoured transfer target.

We don’t scout anymore, we don’t sign players who have been scouted, we just dial up agents and ask suggestions, we’re now and agent run club, Sanlehhi why are you ruining my club 😭 — Abstrakt (@abstraktfooty) May 25, 2020

Will be the worst signing if we do this and will undo all the good work of past window. — aditya bhatt (@aditya0509) May 25, 2020

So who else we going to try signing from Kia 🤦🏻‍♂️ — Mr. Deal (@Mr_Deal86) May 25, 2020

Don’t need him!!! Need younger players — Mr Durowoju (@nwajnr) May 25, 2020

Perfect replacement for Ozil — Nick Panteli (@N_Panteli) May 25, 2020

A loan for him is ok anything more is pointless on that wage when he’s been poor for so long, when we are finally getting close to being rid of one past it player in Ozil we don’t need another. Go with Smith-rowe — Jackthegooner (@Jack10Gooner) May 25, 2020

if we can bin Ozil this summer,getting Coutinho will be a great move — sakanelli (@sakanelli) May 25, 2020

I’m sorry but I’ll take Coutinho over Ozil all day long — kenta (@knt1886) May 25, 2020

Like a few Gunners fans have suggested, there may be a concern that the north London side are relying a bit too heavily on super-agents and contacts to sign new players.

Coutinho’s qualities are undoubted given that he is played for the likes of Liverpool, Barcelona and Bayern Munich in recent years, but simply bringing in him because his agent has a good relationship with the hierarchy would not be a move with the right intentions.