Arsenal fans fuming amid interest in Philippe Coutinho

by Vijievan Jeevathayalan share
3 minute read 26/5/2020 | 09:45am

As Mikel Arteta heads into his first summer transfer window in charge at the Emirates, all eyes will be on what kind of players he will manage to bring in to continue his revolution in north London.

The Spaniard was named the permanent successor to Unai Emery back in December, and picked up some notable results before all of football was postponed, including a 2-0 home victory over Premier League rivals Manchester United.

Now, according to French publication Le10Sport, Arsenal are dreaming of bringing in Barcelona star Philippe Coutinho back to English football, and that they have even “made their arrangements to start the first discussions with his agent, Kia Joorabchian”.

After hearing about the links to the Brazilian play-maker, fans of the north London side flooded to Twitter to share their thoughts about their rumoured transfer target.

Like a few Gunners fans have suggested, there may be a concern that the north London side are relying a bit too heavily on super-agents and contacts to sign new players.

Coutinho’s qualities are undoubted given that he is played for the likes of Liverpool, Barcelona and Bayern Munich in recent years, but simply bringing in him because his agent has a good relationship with the hierarchy would not be a move with the right intentions.

