Arsenal could see Reiss Nelson depart at the end of the campaign in a bid to secure himself some more regular first-team action.

How long does Reiss Nelson have left on his contract?

The 23-year-old did only return to north London in the summer having spent some time away on loan in the Netherlands with Feyenoord.

And his current deal with the Gunners is set to expire at the end of the current campaign although there have been reports of a potential extension.

It is believed the north London side are in talks with Saturday's match-winner over the possibility of extending his stay at the Emirates Stadium.

However, speaking on the Talking Transfers podcast, insider Graeme Bailey has claimed that despite his love for the club, Nelson could look to leave in the coming months:

"He might sign from what I'm hearing and he does like it there, but he's not going to get any guarantees over playing time. So don't be surprised if he does move on."

Will Reiss Nelson sign a new deal with Arsenal?

The youngster certainly has a big decision to make over the coming months with his development potentially on the line if he chooses to remain at Arsenal.

Nelson has proven his value under Mikel Arteta this season having scored some important goals to help the Gunners along the way as they look to lift the Premier League title.

However, the Englishman has not started a single Premier League game this season and has just 84 minutes of league action under his belt (via Transfermarkt).

It has to be noted that he has had ongoing injury issues which have sidelined him for large chunks of the 2022/23 campaign, but his opportunities, when fit, have been extremely limited.

Having said that, in the two games when he has featured for more than a brief cameo, Nelson has provided Arteta with three goals and two assists in the league. Which equates to a stunning goal involvement return of one every 17 minutes.

But with this in mind, it could open doors in the summer to potentially earn himself a move to a club that would be willing to offer him more regular football over the long term.

Although his record is mightily impressive, it is unsustainable if he was to be given regular action which may quickly see Arteta lose faith in the player.

If the Gunners are to get their hands on the league title then there would be no better way of bowing out, however, he may still feel as if he could earn himself a spot in the starting XI.