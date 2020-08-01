The Gunners were coming off the back of last season with a Europa League final defeat to Chelsea, and missing out on a top-four spot by one point to bitter rivals Tottenham.

This, therefore, set the Arsenal squad and Unai Emery on a mission of redemption ahead of the 2019/20 season, which saw the North London outfit invest heavily in their defence during the 2019 summer transfer window, as well as breaking their transfer record on Ivorian winger Nicolas Pépé.

After just three months into the season, however, Emery was sacked after failing to win a game for almost two months – and was eventually succeeded by former player Mikel Arteta less than a month later.

The club had a strong finish to the season, reaching the FA Cup final in which they will face city rivals Chelsea, but failed to climb their way up the table and finished in a measly 8th place.

Here, we will take a look at Arsenal’s season, with a FootballFanCast review…