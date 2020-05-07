Arsenal fans drool over links to Velez starlet Thiago Almada

So with the current climate taking a hold on football, Arsenal are undoubtedly going to be one of the Premier League teams affected the most this summer.

There have already been suggestions that talisman Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang could be let go for a cut-price fee in order to bring some money in, and so a transfer window of big spending and marquee signings is going to be incredibly unlikely.

With that being said however, Spanish publication Mundo Deportivo claim that the Gunners are very much interested in signing Velez starlet Thiago Almada, and that it is expected he will be signed by a European club before August 31.

After hearing about their links to the 19-year-old, Arsenal fans took to Twitter to voice their thoughts on their latest transfer target.

😱 he is incredible!!

He breaks ankles and scores screamers and curlers with BOTH HIS FEET. Besides, he can play in the midfield as well as a forward. Will be an incredible decision if it really goes through. — Tierney Tackle (@ScottishBloodKT) May 6, 2020

Easy sign he’s a cam version of Di Maria good leg foot fearless still raw but with arteta development baller — Aki Gooner 🧙🏿‍♂️ (@akhgooner) May 6, 2020

He’s a very good dribbler! Technically gifted kid. — Celestine Mbaluka (@mbaluks) May 7, 2020

Great talent — Renato (@rehnato) May 6, 2020

Yeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeh! Go get him. YES! What a talent! — Jordan Balindo (@JordanBalindo) May 6, 2020

What a Great signing he would be!!! — Jamy Mashonga (@MashongaJamy) May 6, 2020

A couple of Arsenal fans drew comparisons with stars both past and present from the Gunners, including Alexis Sanchez and Nicolas Pepe.

Reminds me of Alexis Sanchez a little. Similar height and build. Chops through defenders in tight spaces. Once he breaks the midfield press, puts his head down and attacks the net. Agressive speed and great finishing with both feet. — Nicolas Pepe dribbled past Van Dijk (@ArthurLigma) May 6, 2020

Imagine him and Pepe on both wings breaking ankles of the defenders. Propa Nightmare.

🤣🤣🤣 — No Name Face (@wackytobaccy99) May 7, 2020

At just 19, Almada would be the kind of signing that could really pay off for the north London side in the years to come.

He may not be the big-name that may excite Arsenal fans or help sell out season tickets, but he could be moulded into a bona-fide star by Mikel Arteta and co in north London.

It remains to be seen where he ends up this summer however.