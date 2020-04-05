Arsenal fans buzzing with Kieran Tierney’s comments

Having joined from Scottish giants Celtic last summer, it hasn’t been the most enjoyable of debut campaigns for Kieran Tierney at Arsenal.

The Scotland international has struggled with injury problems all season, and it has meant that he has only featured 11 times across all competitions for the first-team at the Emirates.

Reports in recent months had even suggested fellow Premier League side Leicester were interested in signing him, but judging from his latest comments, it appears he has his heart fully set on staying with the Gunners.

When asked about what his favourite thing about living in London was during an Ask Me Anything session, Tierney replied: “Playing for Arsenal. I didn’t move to Arsenal to live in London. I came here to London so I could play for Arsenal.”

Naturally, once Gunners supporters had heard of his answer, they took to Twitter to share their thoughts on the left-back.

You cannot not love him — Nils 🇸🇪 (@Nilzzinho) April 3, 2020

The boy is a class act. — AFCGadge1971 (@BigGoonerGadge1) April 3, 2020

What a guy can’t wait for him next season — MartiSaka (@SakaMarti) April 3, 2020

A couple of fans even called for him to be given the captain’s armband – an honour currently held by Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang.

Future Captain. — No Name Face (@wackytobaccy99) April 3, 2020

Kieran Tierney is going to captain Arsenal football club in the future, I’m sure of it. Going to be a great left back and an icon for our club. Love his character off the pitch in terms of how he engages with fans and his understanding of how big Arsenal as an institution is. — LTArsenal™ (@ltarsenal) April 3, 2020

Some simply praised the kind of attitude he showed with his words, with one fan in particular saying it’s exactly the kind of personality an Arsenal player should have.

Exactly the attitude an Arsenal player should have. Top guy 👏 — OllieTheGunner (@OllieTheGunner) April 3, 2020

One of our few players willing to play for the club and the shirt — Ashley Toomey (@AshleyToomey9) April 3, 2020

Proper GUNNER mentality. — Hyder Sayed (@trust_arsene) April 3, 2020

If he can stay clear of injuries for next season, then the £22.5m-rated Tierney could form a tantalising full-back partnership with Hector Bellerin on the right-flank.

The Gunners have been blessed with a couple of Premier League greats in that position in Nigel Winterburn and Ashley Cole. Tierney will no doubt be hoping he can follow in those footsteps too.

