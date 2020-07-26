Memphis Depay could be Arsenal’s version of Mo Salah

Arsenal’s transfer plans seem likely to revolve around whether or not Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang is going to stay at the club or not.

The Gabon international is in the final year of his contract at the Emirates, and if he doesn’t put pen to paper on a new deal, the Gunners will have to start looking at alternate attacking options.

Luckily, recent reports indicate that the London club already have a contingency plan in place for if they do lose their top scorer.

What’s the story then?

Le10 Sport are claiming that Arsenal have a number of attacking options on their watchlist for if Aubameyang leaves, and one man they’re looking at is Memphis Depay.

The Dutch attacker has been plying his trade over in France for the past few years with Lyon, and if he can bring that sort of form over to England he could be a real coup.

Arsenal’s Salah

It would be very easy for any Gunners supporter to turn their nose up at the idea of signing Depay after his lacklustre spell with Manchester United in the Premier League.

However, the old adage is ‘form is temporary, class is permanent’ for a reason, and Depay has more than proven he has bags of talent during his time at PSV and Lyon.

The 26-year-old won an Eredivisie Golden Boot at PSV, and this season he’s netted 14 goals in 18 appearances for Lyon across Ligue 1 and the Champions League.

For some players, their first stint in the Premier League just doesn’t go to plan, just look at Mohamed Salah and Kevin De Bruyne’s stints at Chelsea where they couldn’t buy a start or a goal.

Since returning to the league for both Liverpool and Man City respectively, they’ve gone on to arguably be two of the best players the division has ever seen with Salah breaking the record for goals in a 38-game season and De Bruyne on the brink of breaking the assists record.

If Depay can showcase his talents this time around he could be a real star for the Gunners.