Arsenal must avoid swoop for inconsistent Diogo Jota

Arsenal may not be able to play any football for the next few weeks, but that doesn’t mean all operations at the club have ground to a halt.

Indeed, the Gunners are seemingly still conducting their transfer operations as a story broke on Friday morning stating that they’re looking at a new attacker.

What’s the story then?

The north London club apparently have their eyes on Wolves’ Diogo Jota.

The Daily Mail report that the winger is a prominent name on Mikel Arteta’s summer wish-list, and after his recent performances, you can understand why they’re taking a shine to the Portugal international.

The Wolves star has netted six goals in his past five games, and that sort of form is enough to catch the eye of any team.

However, the Gunners should be careful of pursuing him.

More of the same

Jota is undoubtedly a talented player, he’s scored 15 goals this season in all competitions, and he’s been a vital component in Wolves’ push for European football.

However, he’s far too inconsistent for Arsenal to be considering him.

Yes, he’s scored 15 goals, but he’s far too much of a form player.

Indeed, he went through a run of scoring just once in 17 games at one point this term, and he again went eight games without a goal after netting five in two.

If you catch Jota on a good day he is unplayable, but those days are few and far between, and Arsenal are one club who can’t afford to gamble on a player like that.

The Gunners have enough forwards who blow hot and cold, just look at Alexandre Lacazette for example. The Frenchman is capable of great things when he hits form, scoring five in six at one point last season, but he’s far too ineffective for long spells. A cold streak this year saw him go on a run of eight games without a goal in the top-flight before finding the net in his last two.

Arteta’s side need more players who can produce week in week out, and Jota simply isn’t that man.

