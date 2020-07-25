Saint-Maximin can’t replace Aubameyang at Arsenal

Somehow Arsenal have found themselves in a nightmare scenario with their star player’s contract again.

You’d think they would learn their lesson after losing both Robin van Persie and Alexis Sanchez to Manchester United in the final year of their contracts, but once again, arguably Arsenal’s most important player’s contract is running down.

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang has just a year left on his deal, and with the striker yet to put pen to paper, the Gunners need to have a plan for if he does leave.

Fortunately, Arsenal have been linked to a few alternative options.

What’s the story then?

Le10Sport are reporting that Arsenal have their eyes on a plethora of new attacking options such as Raul Jimenez, Moussa Dembele, Memphis Depay and most interestingly Allan Saint-Maximin.

Jimenez is apparently their top priority, but if they do end up landing Saint-Maximin, you have to wonder if that’s going to work.

Square peg, round hole

Now, we’re not saying that the Newcastle winger isn’t a fantastic player, his hat-trick of assists earlier this month proved that he’s dangerous when he’s on form, but we just can’t see how he replaces Aubameyang.

The Gabonese forward’s game is all about goals, he’s hit 50 Premier League goals quicker than any other Arsenal player while also picking up a Golden Boot last season, and Saint-Maximin just doesn’t have that type of end product.

With just three league goals to his name this term, it would take around 17 seasons for him to hit 50 Premier League strikes if he continues at this rate, in comparison, Aubameyang did it in just two and a half terms.

Saint-Maximin would certainly add something to Arsenal’s side, he’s the second-most proficient dribbler in the Premier League and he’s incredibly exciting to watch, but you can’t help but feel they’d be making a grave error if he was signed as Aubameyang’s replacement.