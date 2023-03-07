Chris Kavanagh and VAR may have made a big mistake in the most Arsenal win over Bournemouth as they seemed to miss an obvious punch from Neto on Ben White.
Referee Chris Kavanagh and the VAR team may have made a big mistake in the most recent Arsenal match as they seemed to miss an obvious punch on Ben White.
What’s the latest on White, Neto, Arsenal and VAR?
While it all ended up in joy and celebration for the Gunners in the Premier League over the weekend, at one point it looked as though they were on the precipice of disaster.
Indeed, Bournemouth took the lead after just nine seconds through Philip Billing, before Marcos Senesi put the Cherries 2-0 up in the second half.
Goals from Thomas Partey, Ben White and Reiss Nelson saw Mikel Arteta and co eventually turn the game around, but things could have perhaps been less complicated had opposition goalkeeper Neto been sent off.
Indeed, in a video shared online, the Bournemouth shot-stopper can clearly be seen punching Arsenal right-back White from a corner.
What happened with the VAR at Arsenal?
As the video and image above show, Neto's actions could have certainly resulted in a penalty and possibly even a red card. What's more, the goalkeeper was also booked earlier in the game, so this could have easily led to him picking up a second booking at the very least.In the end, the VAR officials missed it, as well as referee Kavanagh. This might be hard to take for fans as the technology was used to check an
just seconds after the apparent punch.Indeed, the corner came in and went past both White and Neto before Gabriel challenged Billing for the ball at the far post. The ball clearly struck the midfielder's hand, but again, the officials decided it wasn't enough to warrant a penalty.Amid all that, they didn't go back and check for the punch. Seeing as Arsenal had a goal
against Leicester City for a minor pull by White on a goalkeeper recently, it's safe to say the club haven't had much luck with VAR of late.