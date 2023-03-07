Referee Chris Kavanagh and the VAR team may have made a big mistake in the most recent Arsenal match as they seemed to miss an obvious punch on Ben White.

What’s the latest on White, Neto, Arsenal and VAR?

While it all ended up in joy and celebration for the Gunners in the Premier League over the weekend, at one point it looked as though they were on the precipice of disaster.

Indeed, Bournemouth took the lead after just nine seconds through Philip Billing, before Marcos Senesi put the Cherries 2-0 up in the second half.

Goals from Thomas Partey, Ben White and Reiss Nelson saw Mikel Arteta and co eventually turn the game around, but things could have perhaps been less complicated had opposition goalkeeper Neto been sent off.

Indeed, in a video shared online, the Bournemouth shot-stopper can clearly be seen punching Arsenal right-back White from a corner.