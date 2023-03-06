There have been plenty of plus points during Mikel Arteta's reign at Arsenal but undoubtedly the biggest has been the success of the club's Hale End academy.

Bukayo Saka and Emile Smith Rowe may well have been given their debuts before the Spaniard arrived but it's the former Manchester City assistant who has helped take their games to the next level.

Both are now capped by England and possess two of the most famous shirts the club has to offer, the number seven and number ten jerseys.

There is, of course, Eddie Nketiah as well, who has taken on Thierry Henry's shirt number this term and delivered the goods in the absence of Gabriel Jesus.

There is a great deal of hype surrounding the next batch coming through the academy with Folarin Balogun exploding into life out on loan while the likes of Reuell Walters, Bradley Ibrahim, Khayon Edwards and Ethan Nwaneri have all been seen with the first team squad in the last eight months or so.

The latter is undoubtedly the most exciting talent at the age of just 16, but there is another promising young talent in the same age group that is beginning to make waves within Hale End.

Who is Arsenal starlet Ayden Heaven?

There is a great deal of hype surrounding 16-year-old Ayden Heaven at the moment with Arsenal youth expert, Scouting Indoors, suggesting that fans are "very excited" about his future.

A mere few weeks ago not many had heard of him but several clips have gone viral of the teenager in action for the academy.

Capable of playing as a central defender or as a midfielder, the teen is over 6-foot and uses that immense height to simply bully the opposition to one side.

At his age level, you can only imagine how he towers over his teammates and indeed those he comes up against.

As such, it would not be a surprise if the aptly named Heaven is destined for bigger and better things in the future.

Comparisons have already been made among the fanbase towards former Manchester United midfielder Paul Pogba and it's easy to see why.

The youngster is capable of dribbling forward and moving past a player, using brute force to gallop beyond those who stand in his way with relative ease.

As such, he could well be the club's next Thomas Partey. 30 in a few months, the Ghanaian won't be around forever and by the time he is perhaps phased out of the XI, Heaven will be in a place to hopefully take up the mantle, playing as the 6 in Arteta's system.

Indeed, the academy starlet is incredibly similar, combining brutal physicality with poise and elegance on the ball.

Partey is sublime at breaking up attacks but then using his large frame and tremendous manoeuvrability to progress the ball forward. Based on early glimpses, it would appear as though the Gunners teen is cut from a similar cloth.

A further string to Heaven's bow is the fact that he's left-footed. That would certainly suit Arteta's style of play at present too, with Arsenal possessing an abundance of players of that ilk with Fabio Vieira, Martin Odegaard and of course, Granit Xhaka occupying central zones on the pitch.

It is important supporters don't get carried away with Heaven's potential, but the future is certainly bright for him.