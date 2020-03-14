Arsenal scout defender Bruno Fuchs

Arsenal are monitoring Internacional defender Bruno Fuchs, according to Brazilian outlet Guachazh, keeping a close eye on the defender during his recent Copa Libertadores appearances.

What’s the latest?

The Gunners seem to have taken an alternative approach to their recruitment in the last few months and seem to have found a gold mine in South America.

The signings of Gabriel Martinelli and Pablo Mari suggest as much is true, and considering the former has scored 10 and assisted four despite only being 18-years-old, it is clear to see why they are keen to revisit Brazil for talent.

At the current time they are only scouting Fuchs and no transfer dealings have yet been formalised for the 20-year-old, but there is plenty to admire about the centre-back.

Would Bruno Fuchs be a sensible addition?

Fits Arteta’s philosophy

Since his return to the Emirates Mikel Arteta has attempted to install the “Arsenal passing way”, according to Bukayo Saka, and considering he has lost twice in 15 games it seems to be working.

The north London outfit may be far from the finished product but the steps to achieve that style are evident, and it starts from the defence.

Mari has been introduced to the side recently and hasn’t done much wrong with 85% pass accuracy, while David Luiz has also managed 85% pass accuracy across the season.

Fuchs fits that billing, too, and even outperforms Luiz in one of his main strengths – playing long balls out from the back.

The Brazilian international has averaged 5.2 successful long balls per game this term, compared to Fuch’s impressive return of 6.7 long balls per match, and if he can maintain that form at Arsenal then he’d likely be a shrewd addition.

He is young and will probably need time and patience to develop, but the success of Martinelli should offer him tremendous encouragement, particularly as he could excel under Arteta’s philosophy.

