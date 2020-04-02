 Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Arsenal fans fume at latest Bukayo Saka transfer report

by Lewis Blain share
2 minute read 2/4/2020 | 07:20pm

Arsenal fans are in an uproar over the latest transfer news surrounding versatile winger Bukayo Saka this week.

According to the Telegraph, the 18-year-old is on the radar of several Bundesliga teams ahead of the summer as the ongoing situation in Germany means clubs could lose out on money and thus would be limited in the transfer market.

Many reportedly see Saka as someone who could follow in Jadon Sancho’s footsteps following a breakthrough season in north London.

He has risen to first-team stardom under Mikel Arteta this campaign, proving his worth as a natural left-mid but more prominently at left-back in the absence of the injured Kieran Tierney.

In 29 appearances, Saka has scored three goals and laid on nine assists, per Transfermarkt, but his current contract expires in just 15 months time – something his boss is rather keen to extend.

And it would appear that supporters feel the same way as this fresh information has riled them up on Twitter.

Here’s what has been said…

