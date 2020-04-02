Arsenal fans fume at latest Bukayo Saka transfer report

Arsenal fans are in an uproar over the latest transfer news surrounding versatile winger Bukayo Saka this week.

According to the Telegraph, the 18-year-old is on the radar of several Bundesliga teams ahead of the summer as the ongoing situation in Germany means clubs could lose out on money and thus would be limited in the transfer market.

Many reportedly see Saka as someone who could follow in Jadon Sancho’s footsteps following a breakthrough season in north London.

He has risen to first-team stardom under Mikel Arteta this campaign, proving his worth as a natural left-mid but more prominently at left-back in the absence of the injured Kieran Tierney.

In 29 appearances, Saka has scored three goals and laid on nine assists, per Transfermarkt, but his current contract expires in just 15 months time – something his boss is rather keen to extend.

And it would appear that supporters feel the same way as this fresh information has riled them up on Twitter.

Here’s what has been said…

This will be a massive blow if we lose him. Unforgivable on the club if it happens — Guillermo Brito (@superloco10) April 2, 2020

What??? It gonna be a massive loss. Tie him with 60,000 per week — Mwombeki Majura (@MajuraMwombeki) April 2, 2020

Not the kind of news we want when we are trying to stay sane in a quarantine. — Ubaid (@Chevanrex) April 2, 2020

Another Serge Gnabry 001 loading ⏳ — Dee One (@ADEDOKUNOladayo) April 2, 2020

He leaves then I'll leave https://t.co/c21wJOhlE0 — Jer Mane (@J_T786) April 2, 2020

Before nko?

I see another Gnabry scenario https://t.co/4bDqXt56OO — Adewale Akinrinade (@Adewale_31) April 2, 2020

