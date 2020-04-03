Arsenal fans go nuts over Mesut Ozil’s Twitter post

Arsenal playmaker Mesut Ozil has sent sections of the Emirates Stadium faithful into raptures this week after he posted an image of a former player to Twitter.

The 31-year-old uploaded his old teammate Serge Gnabry in an Arsenal shirt with the caption “once a Gunner, always a Gunner?” which has left many fans going wild in the responses.

Gnabry has become a sensation in European football since his exit from north London in 2016. He’s clinched a Bundesliga title with current club Bayern Munich, where he also won their Player of the Season award.

This campaign, the electric German winger has found the net 18 times and has even laid on 11 assists in only 33 appearances, via Transfermarkt, becoming one of the most dangerous attackers in the game.

Arsene Wenger let him leave Arsenal for just £4.5m and plenty of supporters are absolutely desperate to see him return home in the near future.

Although, he’s now valued at £81m and without the prospects of Champions League football next season, a move for the 24-year-old would seem rather unlikely.

Here’s a glimpse at what fans have been responding to Ozil with…

Mesut don’t play with me like this — Č 🇸🇮 (@2020afc) April 2, 2020

Mesut Özil MBE for your services to Arsenal Football Club. @UKgovcomms — Dennis (@dennisp_) April 2, 2020

Wesut Wözil and Werge Wnabry ❤ — Official Ghost (@official_ghostz) April 2, 2020

AGENT OZILLLL — evan 》 (@afcevan) April 2, 2020

BRING HIM BACKKKKK — T (@xtaranjitrai) April 2, 2020

Who needs Sancho when agent Mesut is bringing Serge home. 🤩 pic.twitter.com/zKZyFtrd4u — Bhavs (@bhavss14) April 2, 2020

Bring him back and we might just renew your contract 😉 — AB (@abhiz30) April 2, 2020

BRING HIM HOME MESUT 👨🏾‍🍳 — Alex Gam (@AlexGam2013) April 2, 2020

WE’VEEEEEEEEEEE GOT ÖZILLL — C (@AFC_Carys) April 2, 2020

agent ozil — Cian🇮🇪 (@Torreirad) April 2, 2020

