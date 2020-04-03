Arsenal playmaker Mesut Ozil has sent sections of the Emirates Stadium faithful into raptures this week after he posted an image of a former player to Twitter.
The 31-year-old uploaded his old teammate Serge Gnabry in an Arsenal shirt with the caption “once a Gunner, always a Gunner?” which has left many fans going wild in the responses.
Once a Gunner – always a Gunner? 🤔😁 @SergeGnabry pic.twitter.com/lCK7TbtgR4
— Mesut Özil (@MesutOzil1088) April 2, 2020
Gnabry has become a sensation in European football since his exit from north London in 2016. He’s clinched a Bundesliga title with current club Bayern Munich, where he also won their Player of the Season award.
This campaign, the electric German winger has found the net 18 times and has even laid on 11 assists in only 33 appearances, via Transfermarkt, becoming one of the most dangerous attackers in the game.
Arsene Wenger let him leave Arsenal for just £4.5m and plenty of supporters are absolutely desperate to see him return home in the near future.
Although, he’s now valued at £81m and without the prospects of Champions League football next season, a move for the 24-year-old would seem rather unlikely.
Here’s a glimpse at what fans have been responding to Ozil with…
Mesut don’t play with me like this
— Č 🇸🇮 (@2020afc) April 2, 2020
Mesut Özil MBE for your services to Arsenal Football Club. @UKgovcomms
— Dennis (@dennisp_) April 2, 2020
Hccjjffjjdcjxnnnfcnfnnfcnnfncncncncnnfnccncnnccn
— max (@AFCMaximus) April 2, 2020
Wesut Wözil and Werge Wnabry ❤
— Official Ghost (@official_ghostz) April 2, 2020
AGENT OZILLLL
— evan 》 (@afcevan) April 2, 2020
BRING HIM BACKKKKK
— T (@xtaranjitrai) April 2, 2020
Who needs Sancho when agent Mesut is bringing Serge home. 🤩 pic.twitter.com/zKZyFtrd4u
— Bhavs (@bhavss14) April 2, 2020
Bring him back and we might just renew your contract 😉
— AB (@abhiz30) April 2, 2020
BRING HIM HOME MESUT 👨🏾🍳
— Alex Gam (@AlexGam2013) April 2, 2020
WE’VEEEEEEEEEEE GOT ÖZILLL
— C (@AFC_Carys) April 2, 2020
agent ozil
— Cian🇮🇪 (@Torreirad) April 2, 2020
AND in other news, Bukayo Saka update has lots of Arsenal supporters FUMING…