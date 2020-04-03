 Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Submissions
Menu
Menu
  1. Home
  2. Arsenal News
Arsenal fans are loving what Serge Gnabry has done

Arsenal fans are loving what Serge Gnabry has done

by Lewis Blain share
2 minute read 3/4/2020 | 08:20am

Arsenal fans have been reacting in masses on social media after their former winger Serge Gnabry was spotted donning this season’s Gunners away kit during a home training session for his current club, Bayern Munich.

The 24-year-old left the Emirates Stadium in 2016 for just £5m and has since gone onto become a superstar at Bayern Munich where he is now worth £81m according to Transfermarkt’s valuation.

Hilariously obscure Premier League players – Can you name them all?

World Class score: 95% | Expert score: 80% | Veteran score: 65% | Intermediate score: 45% | Amateur score: 30% | Try Again: 5%
1 of 22

Can you name the player?

Gnabry struggled to make an impact in north London, contributing to just three goals in 18 first-team appearances. He also famously couldn’t even impress Tony Pulis at West Brom.

Last season, he picked up Bayern’s Player of the Season award as the Bundesliga giants clinched the title and this campaign alone, he’s managed to score 18 times whilst providing 11 assists, via Transfermarkt.

Who is the better winger?

Serge Gnabry

Serge Gnabry

Nicolas Pepe

Nicolas Pepe

The Gunners’ faithful are clearly still hurt by Arsene Wenger’s great mistake of letting him leave the club as many are begging for him to come home. One supporter would even like to see Nicolas Pepe swapped for the German international.

Here’s what has been said…

AND in other news, Liverpool show interest in signing key Arteta man…

Article title: Arsenal fans are loving what Serge Gnabry has done

Please leave feedback to help us improve the site:

 