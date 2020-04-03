Arsenal fans are loving what Serge Gnabry has done

Arsenal fans have been reacting in masses on social media after their former winger Serge Gnabry was spotted donning this season’s Gunners away kit during a home training session for his current club, Bayern Munich.

The 24-year-old left the Emirates Stadium in 2016 for just £5m and has since gone onto become a superstar at Bayern Munich where he is now worth £81m according to Transfermarkt’s valuation.

Gnabry struggled to make an impact in north London, contributing to just three goals in 18 first-team appearances. He also famously couldn’t even impress Tony Pulis at West Brom.

Last season, he picked up Bayern’s Player of the Season award as the Bundesliga giants clinched the title and this campaign alone, he’s managed to score 18 times whilst providing 11 assists, via Transfermarkt.

The Gunners’ faithful are clearly still hurt by Arsene Wenger’s great mistake of letting him leave the club as many are begging for him to come home. One supporter would even like to see Nicolas Pepe swapped for the German international.

Here’s what has been said…

He ll come back. There’s unfinished business — Smoocho Dankwa Inana (@onumonu) April 2, 2020

A swap for Pepe — The Highbury Gamer (@JamesPeach90) April 2, 2020

Always a Gooner. Come home Serge — The African Gunner (@Sipho_Arsenal) April 2, 2020

We need to lure him back — Sircheez (@kgosi_molapong) April 2, 2020

Don’t hurt me like this — JG (@jgrange2go) April 2, 2020

Man knows init he will always be arsenal — Jams 🕊 (@SirJAshley_) April 2, 2020

I’ll firstly never know why we let this gem go I’ll secondly never know why we chose to sign Pepe over going back in for Gnabry https://t.co/MZVpTZTx9Q — Josh (@ftbljosh_) April 2, 2020

im crying, bring him home — jihadi ali (@Artetas_Arsenal) April 2, 2020

When it’s time to target a top player , gnabry needs to be first on the list. One of the beat wingers in the world and he’s a gooner. Need to go out of our way to sign players that have affection towards the club.. he would want to come back aswell at some point. — Estin Brown (@essyybaby) April 2, 2020

I can’t lie he just puts a smile on my face what ever he does — Bergkamp Away Days (@bobby_jonathon) April 2, 2020

All his actions of late showed that he is inviting Arteta to make a bid. Go get him😎 — Carl Neel-Kamara (@CarlKamara) April 2, 2020

He should come back and stop flirting from afar — Henrikey (@Ros5Geller) April 2, 2020

