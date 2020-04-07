Arsenal fans react to reported interest in Hector Bellerin

Arsenal fans have been reacting to another potential exit this week as right-back Hector Bellerin is said to have multiple clubs interested in him over a potential summer switch.

According to FC Inter News, the Nerazzurri are looking for a younger alternative to wing-back Antonio Candreva ahead of next season and the Gunners’ Spaniard is on the list.

It’s claimed that La Liga duo Atletico Madrid and Sevilla are also keen on Bellerin, but a move to Italy would be his preference, which has left many at the Emirates Stadium in debate.

The 25-year-old has struggled for game time this campaign following a left ACL tear back in January 2019 and a hamstring injury. He has featured only 14 times and is also now the team’s vice-captain.

Bellerin is currently under contract until the summer of 2023, which would carry him past ten years at the club.

Here’s how the Gunners faithful has responded to the transfer claims…

Hector would suit Italian football. And the fashion, Hector strutting around Milan, imagine that! — RedWhite_Gooner (@RedWhite_Gooner) April 6, 2020

If we lose Bellerin we will be set back by 8 years. He’s the only player in our squad that’s the best itw in his position. WE MUST KEEP HIM! https://t.co/lvAkJkhN75 — Hassan 🇸🇾 (@WaterblackV7) April 6, 2020

If we sell we should sign Max Aarons — Danny™ (@TorreiraBall) April 6, 2020

Swap him for partey and then get hakimi — Aaron 👑 (@KingThierry_) April 6, 2020

We might aswell cash in sooner rather than later, I love Hector but hes far too injury prone and isnt reliable — Josh🛑 (@JoshyXIAFC) April 6, 2020

Wouldn’t mind selling him! He isn’t 10% of the player he was when he first came in! Sell him and get Max Aarons! — Anirudh (@Mezzala144) April 6, 2020

I really hope we don’t sell him, he’s my favourite player at the club — ethan ✨ (@jinkies29) April 6, 2020

SELL SELL SELL — that’s cute (@winfieldlloyd) April 6, 2020

Get him gone sooner the better — DeeGee81 (@Gee81Dee) April 6, 2020

Hector is one of players I like most @Arsenal I don’t see him leave his home. @HectorBellerin to stay at Emirates future @Arsenal Capitan. — Evansomukaya (@evansomukaya) April 6, 2020

He’s lost his best asset with his pace, I think there are better RBs out there, but who would want to come to Arsenal. If we do sell we should get a lot of money before letting him go — jed searles (@jedsearles) April 6, 2020

He hasn’t been the same with all his injuries. Sell for the right price. — VR46FPL (@VR46FPL) April 6, 2020

