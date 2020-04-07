 Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Arsenal fans react to reported interest in Hector Bellerin

by Lewis Blain share
2 minute read 7/4/2020 | 08:20am

Arsenal fans have been reacting to another potential exit this week as right-back Hector Bellerin is said to have multiple clubs interested in him over a potential summer switch.

According to FC Inter News, the Nerazzurri are looking for a younger alternative to wing-back Antonio Candreva ahead of next season and the Gunners’ Spaniard is on the list.

It’s claimed that La Liga duo Atletico Madrid and Sevilla are also keen on Bellerin, but a move to Italy would be his preference, which has left many at the Emirates Stadium in debate.

The 25-year-old has struggled for game time this campaign following a left ACL tear back in January 2019 and a hamstring injury. He has featured only 14 times and is also now the team’s vice-captain.

Bellerin is currently under contract until the summer of 2023, which would carry him past ten years at the club.

Here’s how the Gunners faithful has responded to the transfer claims…

