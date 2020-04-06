 Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Submissions
Menu
Menu
  1. Home
  2. Arsenal News
Arsenal fans desperate for Donny van de Beek this summer

Arsenal fans desperate for Donny van de Beek this summer

by Lewis Blain share
2 minute read 6/4/2020 | 07:00pm

Arsenal fans have been discussing the possibility of signing Ajax midfielder Donny van de Beek this summer, and to say they would love to see him at the Emirates Stadium would be a massive understatement.

According to Marca, via Sport Witness, the Gunners had interest in the Dutchman before the season kicked off alongside La Liga giants Real Madrid and arch-rivals Tottenham Hotspur.

Best of the Decade: Top scorers & creators – Can you name them?

World Class score: 95% | Expert score: 80% | Veteran score: 65% | Intermediate score: 45% | Amateur score: 30% | Try Again: 5%
1 of 20

Who won the Premier League Golden Boot the 2009/10 season?

His future in Amsterdam is very much in the air as it was reported in January by De Telegraaf, via Marca, that he is due to join Los Galacticos for €55m (£48m) at the end of the current campaign – but the 22-year-old has refuted such claims in an interview with Helden magazine as per Football.London.

Thus, this opens the door for any interested parties to come forward to try and clinch van de Beek this summer, and clearly, the Gunners’ faithful are desperate for it to be them.

Would you sign Donny van de Beek for £50m?

Yes 100%

Yes 100%

No way

No way

The box-to-box midfielder was part of Ajax’s historic Champions League run last season and has continued his rich vein of form into this campaign, scoring ten goals as well as laying on 11 assists.

Here’s what Arsenal supporters have been saying about him…

AND in other news, Arsenal’s £20m target fires transfer hint to Raul and Edu…

Article title: Arsenal fans desperate for Donny van de Beek this summer

Please leave feedback to help us improve the site:

 