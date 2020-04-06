Arsenal fans desperate for Donny van de Beek this summer

Arsenal fans have been discussing the possibility of signing Ajax midfielder Donny van de Beek this summer, and to say they would love to see him at the Emirates Stadium would be a massive understatement.

According to Marca, via Sport Witness, the Gunners had interest in the Dutchman before the season kicked off alongside La Liga giants Real Madrid and arch-rivals Tottenham Hotspur.

Best of the Decade: Top scorers & creators – Can you name them?

World Class score: 95% | Expert score: 80% | Veteran score: 65% | Intermediate score: 45% | Amateur score: 30% | Try Again: 5%

1 of 20 Who won the Premier League Golden Boot the 2009/10 season? Wayne Rooney Didier Drogba Frank Lampard Carlos Tevez/Fernando Torres

His future in Amsterdam is very much in the air as it was reported in January by De Telegraaf, via Marca, that he is due to join Los Galacticos for €55m (£48m) at the end of the current campaign – but the 22-year-old has refuted such claims in an interview with Helden magazine as per Football.London.

Thus, this opens the door for any interested parties to come forward to try and clinch van de Beek this summer, and clearly, the Gunners’ faithful are desperate for it to be them.

Would you sign Donny van de Beek for £50m?

Yes 100% Vote No way Vote

The box-to-box midfielder was part of Ajax’s historic Champions League run last season and has continued his rich vein of form into this campaign, scoring ten goals as well as laying on 11 assists.

Here’s what Arsenal supporters have been saying about him…

Let's sell El neny to Everton for 50m and take it — Arsenal Anoop (@ArsenalAnoop) April 5, 2020

Easiest one so far. Take it baby. https://t.co/q0rKiwOKPE — Jamie (@RegistaJL) April 5, 2020

no brainer. take it. perfect ramsey replacement. — RK (@RidarKh) April 5, 2020

Take it all day long just don’t get why he’s not even talked about.

He is exactly what we need in midfield along with Partey.

Far more a priority than a CB imo. — Robin Hartley (@RobinHartley67) April 5, 2020

Only acceptable Ramsey replacement. Would love him. — Arsenal Network (@afc_network) April 5, 2020

Absolutely take it. — Peter Mikkelsen (@petermikkelsen) April 5, 2020

100% take it — BG (@bg3291994) April 5, 2020

Take it all night long — Nadav K 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿🇮🇱 (@MagicMesut1) April 5, 2020

Take – young, understands modern football and can score goals – perfect ramsey replacement — Skoppo 🇭🇺 (@skoppocomesforu) April 5, 2020

Take it. Swap with xhaka — 幸存者 (@william_1995_) April 5, 2020

Take. Perfect replacement for Ramsey. He has a very similar style. — Hasan96 (@Hasan9619) April 5, 2020

ofc take him – late runner to the box is exactly what we lack rn — anon znaczy nikt (@kmnwtnw) April 5, 2020

In a heartbeat! That boy is class! — Mustafa Shaikh (@TheMooShaikh) April 5, 2020

No brainer — MÖ (@HMOLondon) April 5, 2020

Take for sure. Can play a number 8 and a 10 — Nicø (@Anonymous1076) April 6, 2020

AND in other news, Arsenal’s £20m target fires transfer hint to Raul and Edu…