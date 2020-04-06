 Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Arsenal fans discuss Lucas Torreira potential exit

by Lewis Blain share
2 minute read 6/4/2020 | 07:50pm

Arsenal fans have been left in a heated debate after fresh reports linked midfielder Lucas Torreira with an exit from the Emirates Stadium this summer.

According to Corriere dello Sport, AC Milan will attempt to re-open negotiations over the Uruguayan after failing to land him before the start of the season, and the Gunners have set a €40m (£35m) asking price.

It’s claimed that Torreira, through the use of his agent, has often sent ‘positive signals’ to the Serie A giants and Stefano Pioli’s side still retain interest in him.

The 24-year-old’s last appearance for the north London club came during their FA Cup fifth-round victory over Portsmouth where he was stretchered off after just 16 minutes and had been likely to miss the remainder of the campaign with the ankle injury.

Should Arsenal sell Lucas Torreira for £35m?

Yes, get rid!

Yes, get rid!

No way!

No way!

Only £50m+

Only £50m+

Per Transfermarkt, Torreira has featured 83 times for Arsenal, including 33 times this season, so he’s clearly been a frequent presence especially under Mikel Arteta.

Here’s how supporters have been reacting to his potential summer exit…

