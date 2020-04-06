Arsenal fans discuss Lucas Torreira potential exit

Arsenal fans have been left in a heated debate after fresh reports linked midfielder Lucas Torreira with an exit from the Emirates Stadium this summer.

According to Corriere dello Sport, AC Milan will attempt to re-open negotiations over the Uruguayan after failing to land him before the start of the season, and the Gunners have set a €40m (£35m) asking price.

It’s claimed that Torreira, through the use of his agent, has often sent ‘positive signals’ to the Serie A giants and Stefano Pioli’s side still retain interest in him.

The 24-year-old’s last appearance for the north London club came during their FA Cup fifth-round victory over Portsmouth where he was stretchered off after just 16 minutes and had been likely to miss the remainder of the campaign with the ankle injury.

Should Arsenal sell Lucas Torreira for £35m?

Yes, get rid! Vote No way! Vote Only £50m+ Vote

Per Transfermarkt, Torreira has featured 83 times for Arsenal, including 33 times this season, so he’s clearly been a frequent presence especially under Mikel Arteta.

Here’s how supporters have been reacting to his potential summer exit…

Would be brilliant. Clearly hasn’t settled well in England and doesn’t seem like he can cope with the physicality of the premier league. Better players out there that aren’t 4 feet tall — M-Gunna (@Gunner_MB28) April 6, 2020

I think it will be Stupid of us to let him go. I personally don't want him to go. He's the only proper CDM we have. And he's been brilliant in that position whenever he's played. https://t.co/N55ctoETAu — Mr. Gooner #24 (@MajGooner_14) April 6, 2020

RAUL SANLLEHI IS THE GREATEST FOOTBALLING OPERATOR EVER https://t.co/3MjfrA5QCG — Harry (@RunReissRun) April 6, 2020

thought we were done with this? let him stay unless we get a world class cm to replace him and a replacement for Ceballos too https://t.co/dfQC1Zgodx — Mg (@mediacampista) April 6, 2020

Take it and get Partey — Daniel K’r 🇰🇪 (@KDaniel_AFC) April 6, 2020

Lol I like torreira but it’s time to say goodbye … — Rano19 (@BetrCechYoSelf) April 6, 2020

Don Raul masterclass, Partey to the carpet — aidan🎱 (@afcaidan_) April 6, 2020

I beg this isn’t true — Ryan Walker (@Ryans_HYPE) April 6, 2020

Snakey Gazidis — Graeme Gillies (@GraemeGilzy8) April 6, 2020

@Shajed_Hossain Torreira for Paqueta+20m won’t be bad I think. — Ifaz (@IfazAFC) April 6, 2020

