Arsenal are reportedly fighting North London rivals Tottenham Hotspur, among other clubs, to sign Bayer Leverkusen gem Florian Wirtz this summer.

The Lowdown: Wirtz profiled

At just 19 years of age, Wirtz is one of the most exciting rising stars in the game at the moment.

He has two goals and six assists in 13 appearances in total over all competitions so far this season, and four times at senior level by Germany in spite of his tender years.

Wirtz is still recovering from a serious knee ligament injury which sidelined him for nine months, and meant that he could not go to the FIFA World Cup in Qatar.

The Latest: Arsenal interest

Writing in his latest piece for 90min, transfer expert Graeme Bailey says that Arsenal are among a number of clubs to have 'watched' Wirtz in action ahead of a potential move this summer.

Spurs, Manchester City and Newcastle United are also thought to be interested from the Premier League, while Bayern Munich, Borussia Dortmund and FC Barcelona are also in the race for his signature.

The Verdict: Great opportunity

With the Gunners fighting at the top of the Premier League, and likely to be in the UEFA Champions League for next season, this summer provides a great opportunity to attract someone of Wirtz's talent and potential.

Likened to the great Lionel Messi by manager Xabi Alonso for his ability to pick the right pass, Wirtz ranks in the 99th percentile for assists per 90, 97th for progressive passes and 92nd for shot-creating actions per game of all his positional peers in Europe's top five leagues over the past year (FBRef).

Germany head coach Hansi Flick has also likened Wirtz to an 'outstanding' technician, adding that he is 'quick' among other skillsets:

"Florian is just a huge asset for this team through his carefreeness. He's simply an outstanding technician, loves to play, very creative, has a good shot, runs hard and is quick. He's got a good total package."

Indeed, the attacking midfielder also ranks in the 99th percentile for successful take-ons and 91st for blocks, showing his all-round game.

Nonetheless, Wirtz would be a valuable asset to have at the Emirates Stadium, should they be able to get a deal over the line.