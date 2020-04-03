Arsenal fans react to Samuel Umtiti reports

Arsenal fans have been left in a heated debate on social media after reports emerged linking them to an old-time target, Samuel Umtiti.

According to Sport, via SportWitness, three Premier League teams have contacted the 26-year-old over a potential summer switch with the Gunners leading the charge with their interest, although Barcelona are yet to receive any firm offers.

It is thought that the La Liga giants were hoping to cash in around €50m (£44m) for the Frenchman, and are looking for the ‘right offer’.

Plenty of supporters at the Emirates Stadium discussed the centre-back on Twitter with him receiving a mixed reception, some were for it, but the majority were fully against the idea of signing him.

Who would you rather sign at centre-back this summer?

Samuel Umtiti Vote Dayot Upamecano Vote What's Squillaci up to? Vote

Umtiti has played just 16 times this season, totalling a mere 1,209 minutes of action, via Transfermarkt and has always carried major injury doubts over the course of his Barca career.

Fabrizio Romano revealed that Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta is working on a centre-back this summer, but would the World Cup winner be the right man?

Here’s the word from the Gunners faithful…

If his injury issues are behind I’d consider him https://t.co/PREZ7qAREl — Dan (@DanAFC_) April 3, 2020

Terrific centre back on his day, but his day never comes due to injuries — boomsakalaka (@afctheo) April 3, 2020

Aiit, here we go again… Umtiti is the new Benzema — Clinton Nwosu (@clint_een) April 3, 2020

There is no guarantee his injury days are behind , and if you look at arsenal in the past decade our major issue has been injuries to key players especially when we need them.Fabregas, RVP, Roscisky,KOS etc . We need consistent performer and also fit players — G’ Factor (@onyiax9) April 3, 2020

Past his prime — Arish Ahmad (@Arish_afc) April 3, 2020

Nope. Leave it. — DapperG (@DapperG_) April 3, 2020

Arsenal dont need Umtiti. We cant add another injury prone to our list. — Prinze Arsenal Fc (@ArseneSam) April 3, 2020

no thanks — Liam (@liam57v2) April 3, 2020

Na we are good, rather just buy Mari and have Saliba soon — RedWhite_Gooner (@RedWhite_Gooner) April 3, 2020

Umtiti alone would probably do a better job than our entire defence — john (@LewisR1205) April 3, 2020

