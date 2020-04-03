 Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Submissions
Menu
Menu
  1. Home
  2. Arsenal News
Arsenal fans react to Samuel Umtiti reports

Arsenal fans react to Samuel Umtiti reports

by Lewis Blain share
3 minute read 3/4/2020 | 07:20pm

Arsenal fans have been left in a heated debate on social media after reports emerged linking them to an old-time target, Samuel Umtiti.

According to Sport, via SportWitness, three Premier League teams have contacted the 26-year-old over a potential summer switch with the Gunners leading the charge with their interest, although Barcelona are yet to receive any firm offers.

The Greatest Bargains in Premier League history – How much did they cost?

World Class score: 95% | Expert score: 80% | Veteran score: 65% | Intermediate score: 45% | Amateur score: 30% | Try Again: 5%
1 of 15

N’Golo Kante from Caen to Leicester City, 2015

It is thought that the La Liga giants were hoping to cash in around €50m (£44m) for the Frenchman, and are looking for the ‘right offer’.

Plenty of supporters at the Emirates Stadium discussed the centre-back on Twitter with him receiving a mixed reception, some were for it, but the majority were fully against the idea of signing him.

Who would you rather sign at centre-back this summer?

Samuel Umtiti

Samuel Umtiti

Dayot Upamecano

Dayot Upamecano

What's Squillaci up to?

What's Squillaci up to?

Umtiti has played just 16 times this season, totalling a mere 1,209 minutes of action, via Transfermarkt and has always carried major injury doubts over the course of his Barca career.

Fabrizio Romano revealed that Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta is working on a centre-back this summer, but would the World Cup winner be the right man?

Here’s the word from the Gunners faithful…

AND in other news, Arsenal fans are loving what £81m-rated “GEM” has done

Article title: Arsenal fans react to Samuel Umtiti reports

Please leave feedback to help us improve the site:

 