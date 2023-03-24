Arsenal are reportedly in the bidding to sign FC Barcelona winger Ilias Akhomach on a free transfer this summer.

The Lowdown: Akhomach profiled

Akhomach is an 18-year-old winger from the Barcelona Academy, for whom he has played 48 times four in total over all competitions, scoring five goals (Transfermarkt).

He has also made three appearances for the senior team, but none so far this season.

Akhomach is out of contract in the summer, meaning that he can leave as a free agent, with reports claiming Leeds may have already agreed a deal to sign him.

The Latest: Arsenal interest

As per Spanish news outlet Sport, Arsenal are also 'in the bidding' for Akhomach, and have been closely following him.

However, they will indeed face competition from fellow Premier League rivals Leeds for his signature, as well as Sevilla, AC Milan and another unnamed club.

The Verdict: Great opportunity

The summer provides a great opportunity for the Gunners to snap up a young talent in Akhomach for no cost.

There are many famous names to have come out of Barca's Academy before, namely current Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta, as well as the great Lionel Messi.

Akhomach has even been nicknamed 'the new Messi' by footballing legend and former Barcelona director Patrick Kluivert, which is as big of a compliment as you can get as a young footballer, and so is destined to have a bright future in the game.

As well as playing for Barcelona, he has also represented Spain 22 times at youth level, and is currently the captain of the U19s.

Nonetheless, Akhomach is showing maturity and leadership skills from a young age, much like Arteta as a former captain at the Emirates Stadium.