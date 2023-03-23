Transfer expert Dean Jones says that Bayer Leverkusen right-back Jeremie Frimpong is on Arsenal's 'radar' ahead of the summer window.

The Lowdown: Modern day full-back

Frimpong really is a modern day full-back in every sense of the phrase, as he has scored a mesmerising seven goals and made a further nine assists in 35 games across all competitions this season (Transfermarkt).

Among all full-backs in Europe's top five leagues over the past year, he ranks in the 99th percentile for non-penalty goals, non-penalty xG, progressive carries, successful take-ons and touches per game, almost playing like a winger at times.

The Latest: Arsenal interest

Writing in his latest column for GiveMeSport, Jones says that Frimpong is on the Gunners' 'radar' ahead of this summer, but is also a target for fellow Premier League rivals Manchester United.

However, there are 'reservations' of his style being an ideal fit for the current set-up, although there is an awareness internally of also needing players with 'slightly different' traits competing for the same position.

Indeed, Ben White, a converted central defender, and Takehiro Tomiyasu, who are not as attack-minded as Frimpong, are the options at right-back for Mikel Arteta in his senior squad, and so the Dutchman would offer more attacking qualities.

The Verdict: Going up another level?

If the North Londoners want to go up another level, by competing for the Premier League title on a regular basis as well as in the latter stages of the UEFA Champions League, then they may want to consider signing a more attack-minded full-back in Frimpong in order to give them maximum threat going forward.

Hailed as a 'special' player by footballing legend and now Leverkusen manager Xabi Alonso, and 'incredibly fast' while also being 'technically strong' by the club's sporting director Simon Rolfes, Frimpong could benefit a player like Bukayo Saka in making more overlapping runs and giving the England international another option when he cuts inside on his left foot.

However, the Gunners must be aware that Frimpong's defensive abilities are not as strong, emphasised by Netherlands manager Ronald Koeman when asked why he left the 22-year-old out of his recent international squad, and so perhaps that is an area that he could work on if he moves to the Emirates Stadium.