Arsenal are 'definitely' interested in signing Borussia Dortmund winger Julian Brandt in the summer transfer window, according to Sky Sports journalist Gianluca Di Marzio.

The Lowdown: Arsenal eyeing winger

The Gunners have been linked to several wingers ahead of the summer transfer window, and they should be in a good position to bring in some top players, with Champions League football more or less guaranteed for next season.

One potential signing Mikel Arteta is readying an offer for is AC Milan loanee Brahim Diaz, although it is unclear whether Real Madrid will be willing to let him go, given that they are considering offering him new terms.

A more long-term option for the Gunners is 18-year-old Ilias Akhomach, with the Barcelona youngster available on a free transfer this summer, however Arteta may be keen to bring in a more proven player, capable of making an instant impact at the Emirates Stadium.

The Latest: Interested in Brandt

In an interview with German news outlet Wettfreunde, Di Marzio has claimed that Brandt is 'definitely' an option for Arsenal this summer, and they continue to follow him closely for a potential transfer swoop.

The journalist is 'not 100% sure' that the Gunners will make an approach for the Dortmund star, however he is definitely one of the players on their list.

The Verdict: Get it done?

The 26-year-old has been impressing in the Bundesliga for a number of years now, recording a total of 17 goal contributions for Dortmund in the league last season, and he has continued that fantastic form into the 2022/23 campaign.

In the wake of the German's recent injury concern, members of the media have described his absence as a 'massive blow' for Dortmund, as a result of his 'sensational' form this season, weighing in with nine goals and five assists in all competitions.

The Bremen-born attacker has displayed his versatility by featuring centrally and on both wings during the current campaign, indicating he would be able to slot into Arsenal's side across the frontline, an important attribute, given the wide range of options Arsenal have going forward.

Diaz and Akhomach are exciting options for the Gunners, however Brandt is more proven at the top level, and at 26 he is likely to just be entering his prime.

As such, the £116k-per-week earner should be one of Arteta's priority targets in the summer, as he would be able to come in and immediately contend for a place in the starting XI.