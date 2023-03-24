Transfer expert Dean Jones says that Arsenal are eyeing up a potential move for Southampton right-back Kyle Walker-Peters.

The Lowdown: Former Tottenham player...

Indeed, Walker-Peters came through the academy at Tottenham Hotspur, and made 24 appearances in total at senior level.

He has since moved to Southampton, and plays with former Gunners star Theo Walcott, as well as Arsenal loanee Ainsley Maitland-Niles.

Indeed, it would be interesting to see Walker-Peters move to the Emirates Stadium.

The Latest: Arsenal interest

Writing in his column for GiveMeSport, Mikel Arteta's team are looking to potentially explore signing players that could be relegated from the Premier League, with as many as nine teams currently at risk of dropping down to the Championship.

Walker-Peters is one of the players in their sights, in case the Saints go down.

The Verdict: Extra versatility

Walker-Peters would be a great squad player for Arsenal, considering that he is equally as comfortable playing at left-back as well as right-back.

Hailed as 'fantastic' since joining Southampton by pundit Micah Richards, the Englishman ranks highly among his team-mates for average tackles, dribbles and crosses per Premier League game so far this season.

The Gunners have had injuries in full-back areas this term, with Oleksandr Zinchenko having missed 12 matches in total, while Takehiro Tomiyasu has been ruled out for the rest of the season.

Having already gained plenty of Premier League experience at the age of 25, Walker-Peters would be an ideal player to come in as cover for next term, especially if Arsenal are fighting on four fronts, assuming that they qualify for the UEFA Champions League via their league position.