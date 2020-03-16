Arsenal target £85m Leon Bailey

According to The Daily Express, Arsenal are interested in signing Leon Bailey from Bayer Leverkusen.

What’s the story?

It has been a decent season for the Jamaica international so far. He has scored seven goals in 22 matches for the Bundesliga outfit as they push for a Champions League spot in the league.

That, it seems, is enough to have piqued the interest of Arsenal.

The Gunners are said to be interested in the 22-year-old, along with Manchester United and Liverpool, whilst Chelsea are even prepared to bid £85m for his services.

Bad news for Nelson

Going forward, Arsenal currently have a plethora of options. Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and Alexandre Lacazette, with 29 goals between them this season, are amongst the Gunners’ top goalscorers, whilst Gabriel Martinelli and Nicolas Pepe are in the top four of the Emirates outfit’s best contributors this term.

It is already a struggle to fit all of them into the same side, so it is worth considering what Bailey’s addition would mean for Reiss Nelson. There has been much promise surrounding the youngster in recent years, but he has found himself second-best behind Pepe for much of the campaign on the right-wing – after all, the Ivory Coast international is the most expensive footballer in the club’s history.

In all fairness, the 20-year-old’s best performances this campaign have come on the opposite flank – he has failed to score in seven on the right but has two strikes and two assists in as many games on the left. However, the purchase of Bailey would make it impossible for Arteta not to play him on a regular basis, at least to start with. Whilst injuries have been a problem at times this term for Nelson, he has still only started ten matches in all competitions – he is having trouble getting regular playing time as it is.

Progress is always needed, but in this case, Nelson would be the biggest loser from this huge potential transfer. It remains to be seen whether Arsenal can beat their rivals to the signature.

